Janelle Monáe dazzles at Starlight Theatre

Kansas City, Kan., native Janelle Monáe, who has not performed in Kansas City since 2013, put on a highly-energized show Saturday night at Starlight Theatre. Monáe was captured in photographs by Roy Inman.
A grand vision for a grand jazz festival

The American Jazz Museum kicks off the ambitious three-day Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival. Museum executive director Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner describes her vision for a world-class destination event.

