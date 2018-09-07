Are you ready for it? Umbrellas, other rules for Taylor Swift’s Arrowhead show

If it’s raining Saturday evening, you can bring a small, compact umbrella to the Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium but you can’t use it — at least not inside the seating bowl.
But people attending the singer’s “Reputation” tour may wear rain ponchos.
And those are just some of the rules shared by Arrowhead Stadium.
The National Weather Service says there is a 20 percent chance of showers for the 7 p.m. show, which opens with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.
For those concerned about weather delays, officials say it is unusual, “however, lightning and strong winds may delay or postpone an Arrowhead Stadium event.” Follow @ArrowheadEvents on Twitter for weather-related updates.
The parking lots at the stadium will open at 3 p.m. Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $30 plus fees at the Chiefs ticket office or at www.chiefs.com/parking. Cash parking at the toll gate is $40.
If you plan on using zTrip vehicles, they will have preferred access through Gate 1 and will drop off and pick up on the east side of the stadium between Lots A and B on Red Coat Lane.
A drop-off and pick-up area in Lot J is for concertgoers using other rideshare services or who are being transported by someone not attending the concert. Those vehicles must use Gate 2.
The stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. Floor seating ticket holders must enter through Gate G to receive their wristbands.
All tickets are mobile-entry only. Concert-goers should access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance. Staff will be stationed at tents outside the stadium gates to assist with mobile tickets.
The NFL clear bag policy will be in effect. Prohibited items include food, glass, coolers, weapons and laser pointers.
Comments