‘We’re all immigrants’: Wyclef Jean will bring his ‘global gumbo’ to Crossroads KC

Wyclef Jean is a hip-hop luminary, multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist who is as likely to perform with a symphony orchestra as he is to lead a band doing his music — from his days with the innovative Fugees and onward.
The multi-faceted approach, Jean said, is modeled on that of Quincy Jones, the composer/musician/producer who Jean calls his inspiration.
Jones, who worked with Ray Charles as a teenager, was a jazz trumpeter, bandleader and musical director, and became an arranger and producer, most famously working with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.
“I’m like a DNA of Quincy Jones,” Jean said in a recent phone interview. “He’s who I look up to. Think of this era: I’m a musician, an artist and a composer. You’re getting to hear the catalog from Wyclef the composer at all the performances. The crowd gets the juxtaposition of material they might not have even known I wrote, from ‘Maria, Maria’ I wrote for Santana and ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ with Shakira, right up to 2018.”
Taking the music to 2018 means that Jean will incorporate songs from “Carnival III,” the album he released last September, into the performance. Jean will be at Crossroads KC on Friday, Aug. 24.
“Carnival III,” his first studio album in six years, is filled with songs that Jean dubs a “global gumbo,” touching on everything from African-tinged jazz to gospel, R&B and hip-hop. It’s the third record in a series that began with “The Carnival,” his first solo record from 1997.
“The ‘Carnival III’ completes the trilogy,” he said. “We’re always doing music, music don’t stop. This material felt like it fit into the ‘Carnivals.’ But this will be it. There will be no more ‘Carnivals’ in this life. I wanted to close it. In 2017-2018, this is the mind of Wyclef today.”
The full title of the new album is “Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee.” That’s something of an autobiographical reference for Jean, who was born in Haiti and immigrated to the United States at age nine.
Now 48, Jean said the refugee story, at its heart, is the story of the United States.
“It’s ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ isn’t it?” he said. “Whether you’re from Italy or Haiti, it’s that immigrant story. It’s the story of the country. This is why the food tastes the way it does. It’s why the music sounds the way it does. That’s where everything comes from. We’re all immigrants.”
Jean, who maintains a close relationship with Haiti — he even tried to run for president there in 2010 — said the message needs to be further emphasized now, in light of the apparent vulgar comments President Trump made earlier this year about Haiti and African nations.
Jean has written, produced and performed hits since his group, the Fugees, broke through in 1996. He was about 16 when he discovered classical and jazz.
“My whole thing was to get to Carnegie Hall,” he recalled. “I actually was the first hip-hop artist to play Carnegie Hall with a philharmonic orchestra. When you listen to ‘Gone till November’ (from the first ‘Carnival’ album), you can hear it. I’ve always incorporated symphonics in what I do.”
Jean’s next goal is finding artists for Heads Music, a woman-founded and operated indie label that touts Jean as one of its artists. Another Heads musician, Jazzy Amra, is also on the Crossroads KC bill with Jean.
“The next thing is going to be who is the next Beyonce, who is the next Shakira, who is the next Lauryn Hill, who is the next Michael Jackson?” Jean said. “My number one thing now is discovery. What’s the next phase? I’ve got that ear where I can spot the talent when it’s raw.”
Friday
Wyclef Jean, Blackalicious. 7 p.m. Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50. 785-749-3434. www.crossroadskc.com.
