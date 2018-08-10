‘Kansas City Star, that’s what I are’: Kacey Musgraves’ new cover has KC smiling

“I’m the queen of Kansas City, no thanks Omaha, thanks a lot!”
Jan Stein and her daughter laughed at this line in Kacey Musgraves’ new single “Kansas City Star” as they listened to it Friday at downtown’s Messenger Coffee Co.
Musgraves’ cover of Roger Miller’s 1965 country hit is for an upcoming tribute album titled, “King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller.” Due out Aug. 31, the album also features Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Ringo Starr and Huey Lewis.
Musgraves’ version brings new life to “Kansas City Star,” which reached the top 10 for country music at the time.
Stein, 84, said it made her smile. She liked that the song promotes Kansas City, and her daughter, Tracy, agreed.
“For me, because I was born in ’65, it takes me back to a simpler time. And it’s got a fun little jingle. I kind of like a little twangy country every now and then, too,” the Overland Park woman said.
The song tells of a television personality who gets a job offer with a higher salary in Omaha, but declines to take it because he’s a star in Kansas City.
“You ought to see my car,” the lyrics go.
“I got a big old Cadillac with wired wheels
“I got rhinestones on my spokes
“I’ve got credit down at the grocery
“And my barber tells me jokes.”
Messenger customers Natalie Dameron and Lindley Legg, both 19, had heard Miller’s original version and liked Musgraves’ cover.
“When we think about Kansas City music we usually think about jazz, blues, black heritage,” said Legg. “It’s awesome to hear a country song about Kansas City.”
Legg especially liked when Musgrave yodels “Yodelee-da-lady.”
But not everyone’s a fan.
“To me it says that we are a one horse town, country cowpoke type of people. We have more than that,” said Tanner Burton, a 25-year-old graphic designer from Kansas City.
He said he has “a hard time believing that people were walking around with rhinestone spokes.” He also didn’t like the grammar error in the line, “Kansas City Star, that’s what I are.”
“We have better grammar than that,” he said.
But most Kansas Citians had positive reactions, smiling as they listened. Bobbi Lovgren, 28, thought it was especially funny.
“I used to go to Omaha all the time and there was never anything to do,” she said.
Musgraves’ cover ends:
“I’m the queen of Kansas City, no thanks Omaha, thanks for nothing!”
