Carrie Underwood is coming to Sprint Center in 2019

Carrie Underwood announced doubly big news on Wednesday: She’s pregnant and she’s going on tour in 2019 with an all-female musical lineup. The tour will stop at the Sprint Center on Sept. 19, 2019.
Named after her upcoming new album, “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” tour opens May 1 in Greensboro, N.C., and concludes Oct. 31, 2019, in Detroit. All concerts will be performed in the round, hence the “360” designation.
“American Idol” queen Underwood is a seven-time Grammy Award-winner. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, disclosed Wednesday that they are expecting their second child. Their first child, son Isaiah, is 3. It is unclear how closely her delivery date and the start of the tour will coincide.
“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” Underwood said in a post on her Instagram page.
“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”
The all-female lineup of performers joining her on the tour includes Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 24. A fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
