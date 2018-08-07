Tickets on sale Aug. 10: TLC, Charlie Daniels Band, English Beat, Tank and the Bangas

On sale Friday, Aug. 10
English Beat, Oct. 27, Knuckleheads. $20
Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia with Naughty Professor, Oct. 31, The Truman. $25
TLC, Nov. 17, Ameristar. $50-$70
Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55
On sale Monday, Aug. 13
Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Sept. 27, Folly. $20-$55
Larry Carlton Quintet, Oct. 12, Folly. $20-$55
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
On the way
Thundergong! Nov. 3, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 7.
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 1.
New and noteworthy
Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman with Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 9, Folly. $55-$119.50
Lupe Fiasco, Sept. 14, The Truman. $30-$35
King Tuff, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $15-$18
The Second City, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$43
iLuminate, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Cody Jinks with The Steel Woods, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$100
Cam with Lucie Silvas, Oct. 16, Madrid. $25-$59.50
Booker T. Jones, Oct. 18, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Yonder Mountain String Band, Oct. 18, Madrid. $26.50-$59
Maggie Rogers, Oct. 26, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Amigo the Devil with Harley Poe and Ghosts of Grandad’s Past, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $15-$17
Big Gigantic, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Carl Broemel with Steelism, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Bloodletting Tour featuring Decrepit, Birtharsis, Internal Bleeding and more, Nov. 4, Aftershock. $25
Hijas de su Madre, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$88
Robert DeLong, Nov. 11, RecordBar. $15
Maxwell, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50-$139.50
High on Fire with Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust and Haunt, Nov. 16, Riot Room. $25
Josh Turner, Nov. 16, Uptown. $35-$95
Celeste Barber, Nov. 18, The Truman. $27-$32
Phosphorescent, Nov. 26, Granada. $22
The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$68
G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20
San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$99
Steve Earle & the Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $44.50-$69.50
Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. $22
Also on sale
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Drake with Migos, Aug. 10, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50
Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50
Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15
Cazzette, Aug. 11, Aura. $20
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $37-$57
Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Dylan Scott, Aug. 15, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25
Chatham County Line, Aug. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128
Spag Heddy with Champagne Drip, Aug. 16, Riot Room. $20-$25
Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Black Joe Lewis, Aug. 17, Bottleneck. $15
Dan Tedesco, Aug. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Lita Ford, Aug. 17, VooDoo. $19.50
Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75
Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$50
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Tim Montana and the Shrednecks, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
Lydia with Cherry Pools, Jared & The Mill, Aug. 19, RecordBar. $17
Charlie Hunter Trio, Aug. 21, Bottleneck. $15
Cults with The Shacks, Aug. 21, RecordBar. $15
Lil Baby, Aug. 21, The Truman. $27.50-$32
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
We Against the World Tour featuring Troy Ave, Aug. 22, Roxy. $20-$500
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Abigail Williams with Ghost Bath and more, Aug. 24, Riot Room. $15
Lil Debbie and Whitney Peyton, Aug. 24, Aftershock. $15
Jesse Harris and John Goolsby with Chad Vaughn, Aug. 24, SqueezeBox Theatre. $18
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Aug. 24, Knuckleheads. $20
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15
Shelby Lynne, Aug. 25, Knuckleheads. $99.50-$195.50
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. $35.50-$65.50
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Darude, Aug. 28, Aura. $15
Hed Pe, Aug. 29, Aftershock. $18
Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 29, Crossroads KC. $30-$631.50
Victor and Penny, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Bad Gyal, Aug. 31, Encore. $15
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75
Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with Jon Langford, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Indigenous, Sept 1., Knuckleheads. $30
Panda Eyes with Altituned, Sept. 2, Riot Room. $15
Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15
Toadies, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$21.50
White Linen Party featuring Leela James, Raheem DeVaughn and Le Velle, Sept. 2, VooDoo. $48-$68
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175
Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25
Dancefestopia, Sept. 6-9, La Cygne, Kan., $174-$349
Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Flaw and Smile Empty Soul, Sept. 6, Aftershock. $18
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145
Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50
Matt and Kim, Sept. 7, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$40
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $35
Paper Diamond, Sept. 7, Riot Room. $20
The Sneakers, The Atomic 50’s and more, Sept. 7, Crossroads KC. $10-$25
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70
Anderson East, Sept. 8, Granada. $20
Cody Johnson, Sept. 8, Uptown. $22-$47
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Reckless Kelly with Porter Union Band, Sept. 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Robert Plant with Seth Lakeman, Sept. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33.25-$128.75
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50
The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. $35
Shook Twins, Sept. 11, RecordBar. $18
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. $20
Dead Sara, Sept. 12, Riot Room. $15
Jay Rock, Sept. 12, Granada. $20
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50
Escape the Fate and Slaves, Sept. 13, Aftershock. $20
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16
Rooney, Sept. 13, RecordBar. $18-$85
Shonen Knife, Sept. 13, Riot Room. $15
Amanda Fish, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $20
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Sept. 14, Riot Room. $20
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82
Nothing, Sept. 14, RecordBar. $16
Renee Austin, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50
David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44
The Police Experience, Sept. 15, RecordBar. $15
Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15
Jade Bird, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $15
Beck with The Voidz, Sept. 17, Starlight. $35-$99.75
Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15
Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18
Clutch, Sept. 19, Uptown. $30-$50
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150
Alejandro Escovedo, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Doug McLeod, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Red Shahan, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Tribulation with Stonehaven, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Andy Mineo and Lecrae, Sept. 21, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Diplo, Sept. 21, Kansas City Live. $15-$55
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Hayes Carll and the Band of Heathens with Garrett T. Capps and Mayeux & Broussard, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $25
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Obscura with Beyond Creation, Archspire and more, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $20-$25
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Never Shout Never, Sept. 22, Bottleneck. $25
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Tilian, Sept. 22, Aftershock. $15
Todd Rundgren, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
UZ with Montell, Sept. 22, Aura. $20
OhGr with Lead Into Gold and Omniflux, Sept. 23, Granada. $25
September Mourning, Sept. 23, Aftershock. $15
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Billy Strings, Sept. 25, Granada. $16
MC Chris with Dual Core and Lex the Lexicon Artist, Sept. 25, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Welshly Arms, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15
Samantha Crain, Sept. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Foxing, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Blessthefall with The Word Alive and more, Sept. 28, Granada. $18
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Gordon Lightfoot, Sept. 28, Uptown. $35-$95
State Champs, Sept. 28, Aftershock. $20
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Giorgio Moroder, Sept. 29, The Truman. $15-$35
Mr. Criminal, Sept. 29, Aftershock. $25
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
The Revivalists, Sept. 29, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$45
Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99
The Protomen with Makeup and Vanity Set and Bit Brigade, Oct. 1, Riot Room. $17-$20
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Dance With The Dead with Daniel Deluxe, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Henry Rollins, Oct. 4, Liberty Hall. $24-$38.50
Ne Obliviscaris, Oct. 4, Riot Room. $17-$20
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Umphrey’s McGee, Oct. 4, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$75
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
Carach Angren with Mors Principium Est and more, Oct. 5, Riot Room. $20-$22
Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69
AJJ with Kimya Dawson and more, Oct. 6, Granada. $16
Andy Grammer, Oct. 6, Ameristar. $52-$379
DeVotchKa, Oct. 6, The Truman. $25.50-$75.50
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Ozuna, Oct. 6, Sprint Center. $39-$149
Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
The National with Alvvays, Oct. 7, Starlight. $35-$75
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
The Districts, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15
Gwar and Hatebreed, Oct. 9, Granada. $30
Sebastian Bach with Monte Pitman and One Bad Son, Oct. 9, Riot Room. $22-$25
Like Pacific with Roam, Story Untold and more, Oct. 10, The Rino. $15-$17
Revocation with Exhumed and more, Oct. 10, Riot Room. $16-$20
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Jeff Jensen Band, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50
Paradise Lost with Sólstafir and The Atlas Moth, Oct. 11, Riot Room. $25
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18
The Crystal Method, Oct. 12, The Truman. $10-$25
Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. $15.50-$31.50
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Laura Veirs, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $18
Local H, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $16-$18
No Bow Tie, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25
The Roots, Oct. 12, Starlight. $39.50-$99
Snow Patrol, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $29.50-$59.50
Amy Helm, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Dirt Monkey with DMVU, Peekaboo and SubDocta, Oct. 13, Granada. $20
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
Janelle Monáe, Oct. 13, Starlight. $39.50-$99
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
Minus the Bear, Oct. 13, The Truman. $26-$31
Riot Ten, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Vijay Iyer, Oct. 14, Starlight. $20-$50
Yoke Lore, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $15
Thunderpussy, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
Years & Years, Oct. 17, The Truman. $28-$32
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Seven Lions, Oct. 18, Uptown. $25-$50
She Wants Revenge with Mykki Blanco, Oct. 18, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Machine Head, Oct. 19, The Truman. $25
Max Frost, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15
Andy Frasco, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$32.50
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
The Brevet, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Melodime, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Jackopierce, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
David Cook, Oct. 26, Madrid. $35-$45
Los Straitjackets with Suitcase Junket, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20
Max, Oct. 26, VooDoo. $17-$42
Soja with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Oct. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Watsky with Feed The Biirds and Chukwudi Hodge, Oct. 26, Granada. $18
Larry and His Flask with Alex Rios and Apolkalypse Wow! Oct. 27, Riot Room. $15
Rick Springfield, Oct. 27, Ameristar. $55-$75
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
KT Tunstall, Oct. 30, RecordBar. $25
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
¡Mayday! with 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Oct. 31, Bottleneck. $15
Of Montreal, Oct. 31, Granada. $18
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Black Lips with Surfbort, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347
After The Burial with The Arcadia Strain, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $20
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Nicki Minaj and Future, Nov. 4, Sprint Center. $76-$157
Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Low Cut Connie, Nov. 6, Riot Room. $15
Good Charlotte, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50
Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55
Great Lake Swimmers, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Little River Band with with Brewer & Shipley, Nov. 9, Uptown. $35-$99
Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Strictly Alice and Maximum Sabbath with J.D. King, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Behemoth with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Nov. 11, The Truman. $26.50-$298
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23
Beartooth with Knocked Loose and Sylar, Nov. 12, Granada. $22
Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Nov. 13, Kauffman Center. $49-$119
Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75
SoMo, Nov. 13, Granada. $20
Generation Axe, Nov. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$425
Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Lucero with Strand of Oaks, Nov. 16, Madrid. $22-$100.50
Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45
Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 21, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50
Ben Miller Band, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Kasbo, Nov. 23, The Truman. $12-$25
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
Haken and Leprous with Bent Knee, Nov. 25, Granada. $22
Phosphorescent with Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Nov. 26, Granada. $22
Tash Sultana with Ocean Alley, Nov. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50
Underoath with Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You, Nov. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15
Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
