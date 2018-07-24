Tickets on sale July 27: Maxwell, Big Gigantic, Cody Jinks, Josh Turner, Cam

On sale Thursday, July 26
iLuminate, Oct. 7, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
On sale Friday, July 27
Lupe Fiasco, Sept. 14, The Truman. $30-$35
Cody Jinks with The Steel Woods, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$100
Cam with Lucie Silvas, Oct. 16, Madrid. $25-$59.50
Big Gigantic, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Amigo the Devil with Harley Poe and Ghosts of Grandad’s Past, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $15-$17
Maxwell, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.50-$139.50
Josh Turner, Nov. 16, Uptown. $35-$95
Celeste Barber, Nov. 18, The Truman. $27-$32
On sale Tuesday, July 31
G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20
On the way
TLC, Nov. 17, Ameristar. $50-$70. On sale Aug. 10.
Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55. On sale Aug. 10.
Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Sept. 27, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
Larry Carlton Quintet, Oct. 12, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55. On sale Aug. 13.
Thundergong! Nov. 3, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 7.
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Oct. 1.
Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman with Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 9, Folly. $55-$119. On sale TBA.
New and noteworthy
Dylan Scott, Aug. 15, Kanza Hall. $20-$50
Lil Baby, Aug. 21, The Truman. $27.50-$32
Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 29, Crossroads KC. $30-$631.50
White Linen Party featuring Leela James, Raheem DeVaughn and Le Velle, Sept. 2, VooDoo. $48-$68
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $35
Robert Plant with Seth Lakeman, Sept. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33.25-$128.75
Alejandro Escovedo, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Tribulation with Stonehaven, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $20
Andy Mineo and Lecrae, Sept. 21, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Hayes Carll and the Band of Heathens with Garrett T. Capps and Mayeux & Broussard, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $25
Gordon Lightfoot, Sept. 28, Uptown. $35-$95
Giorgio Moroder, Sept. 29, The Truman. $15-$35
Mr. Criminal, Sept. 29, Aftershock. $25
Henry Rollins, Oct. 4, Liberty Hall. $24-$38.50
Umphrey’s McGee, Oct. 4, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$75
DeVotchKa, Oct. 6, The Truman. $25.50-$75.50
The National with Alvvays, Oct. 7, Starlight. $35-$75
Gwar and Hatebreed, Oct. 9, Granada. $30
Sebastian Bach with Monte Pitman and One Bad Son, Oct. 9, Riot Room. $22-$25
The Roots, Oct. 12, Starlight. $39.50-$99
Janelle Monáe, Oct. 13, Starlight. $39.50-$99
Minus the Bear, Oct. 13, The Truman. $26-$31
Vijay Iyer, Oct. 14, Starlight. $20-$50
Yoke Lore, Oct. 15, RecordBar. $15
Years & Years, Oct. 17, The Truman. $28-$32
Machine Head, Oct. 19, The Truman. $25
Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 20, The Truman. $27.50-$32.50
David Cook, Oct. 26, Madrid. $35-$45
Soja with Collie Buddz and Xiuhtezcatl, Oct. 26, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Rick Springfield, Oct. 27, Ameristar. $55-$75
KT Tunstall, Oct. 30, RecordBar. $25
Low Cut Connie, Nov. 6, Riot Room. $15
Good Charlotte, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50
Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Behemoth with At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, Nov. 11, The Truman. $26.50-$298
Paradise Lost with Sólstafir and The Atlas Moth, Nov. 11, Riot Room. $25
Generation Axe, Nov. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$425
Lucero with Strand of Oaks, Nov. 16, Madrid. $22-$100.50
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $45
Twenty One Pilots, Nov. 21, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50
Underoath with Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot in You, Nov. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15
Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26
Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Also on sale
Benighted with Bleed the Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters with Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 27, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75
Eazybaked, July 27, Encore. $15
Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50
Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50
The Sword with Ume, July 27, Granada. $18
Bennie, Basie and Bird: An Evening of KC Jazz, July 28, Mutual Musicians Foundation. $35
Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50
Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40
William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15
Banda Machos, July 29, BLVD Nights. $30
“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75
The Byrne Brothers, July 29, Drexel Hall. $20
Fitness with Wild Moccasins, July 29, Encore. $15
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25
Tyler Hilton with Corey Balsamo, July 30, RecordBar. $15-$50
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15
Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50
Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159
Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50
Marcus King, Aug. 1, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$60.50
Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Granada. $32
Billy Currington, Aug. 2, Kansas City Live. $20-$50
Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45
Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Galantis with CID, Aug. 3, Kansas City Live. $15-$45
Ha Ha Tonka, Aug. 3, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.
Nora En Pure, Aug. 3, Aura. $20
Playboi Carti, Aug. 3, Uptown. $30
Yakz, Aug. 3, Encore. $18
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75
Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50
Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18
Nace Brothers and The Cate Brothers, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Pusha T with Valee and Sheck Wes, Aug. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45
Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79
Katie Herzig with William Wild, Aug. 7, RecordBar. $15
No BS! Brass Band, Aug. 7, Riot Room. $15
The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30
Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28
Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35
Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50
“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95
Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50
Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
Montgomery Gentry and Whiskey Myers, Aug. 9, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50
Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15
Cazzette, Aug. 11, Aura. $20
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $37-$57
Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50
Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128
Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30
Black Joe Lewis, Aug. 17, Bottleneck. $15
Dan Tedesco, Aug. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Lita Ford, Aug. 17, VooDoo. $19.50
Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75
Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$50
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Tim Montana and the Shrednecks, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
Lydia with Cherry Pools, Jared & The Mill, Aug. 19, RecordBar. $17
Charlie Hunter Trio, Aug. 21, Bottleneck. $15
Cults with The Shacks, Aug. 21, RecordBar. $15
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50
Jeremih with Teyana Taylor and DaniLeigh, Aug. 22, Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland. $32.50
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Abigail Williams with Ghost Bath and more, Aug. 24, Riot Room. $15
Lil Debbie and Whitney Peyton, Aug. 24, Aftershock. $15
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Aug. 24, Knuckleheads. $20
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15
Shelby Lynne, Aug. 25, Knuckleheads. $99.50-$195.50
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. $35.50-$65.50
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Hed Pe, Aug. 29, Aftershock. $18
Victor and Penny, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Bad Gyal, Aug. 31, Encore. $15
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75
Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with Jon Langford, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Indigenous, Sept 1., Knuckleheads. $30
Panda Eyes with Altituned, Sept. 2, Riot Room. $15
Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15
Toadies, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$21.50
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175
Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25
Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Flaw and Smile Empty Soul, Sept. 6, Aftershock. $18
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145
Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50
Matt and Kim, Sept. 7, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$40
Paper Diamond, Sept. 7, Riot Room. $20
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70
Anderson East, Sept. 8, Granada. $20
Cody Johnson, Sept. 8, Uptown. $22-$47
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Reckless Kelly with Porter Union Band, Sept. 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50
The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. $35
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. $20
Dead Sara, Sept. 12, Riot Room. $15
Jay Rock, Sept. 12, Granada. $20
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50
Escape the Fate and Slaves, Sept. 13, Aftershock. $20
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16
Shonen Knife, Sept. 13, Riot Room. $15
Amanda Fish, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $20
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Sept. 14, Riot Room. $20
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82
Renee Austin, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50
David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44
Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15
Beck with The Voidz, Sept. 17, Starlight. $35-$99.75
Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15
Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18
Clutch, Sept. 19, Uptown. $30-$50
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Doug McLeod, Sept. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Diplo, Sept. 21, Kansas City Live. $15-$55
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Obscura with Beyond Creation, Archspire and more, Sept. 21, Riot Room. $20-$25
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Never Shout Never, Sept. 22, Bottleneck. $25
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Tilian, Sept. 22, Aftershock. $15
Todd Rundgren, Sept. 22, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
OhGr with Lead Into Gold and Omniflux, Sept. 23, Granada. $25
September Mourning, Sept. 23, Aftershock. $15
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Billy Strings, Sept. 25, Granada. $16
MC Chris with Dual Core and Lex the Lexicon Artist, Sept. 25, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Welshly Arms, Sept. 25, RecordBar. $15
Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Foxing, Sept. 27, Bottleneck. $15
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Blessthefall with The Word Alive and more, Sept. 28, Granada. $18
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
The Revivalists, Sept. 29, Kansas City Live. $9.65-$45
Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Dance With The Dead with Daniel Deluxe, Oct. 2, Riot Room. $15
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Ne Obliviscaris, Oct. 4, Riot Room. $17-$20
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
Carach Angren with Mors Principium Est and more, Oct. 5, Riot Room. $20-$22
Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69
Andy Grammer, Oct. 6, Ameristar. $52-$379
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Oct. 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Ozuna, Oct. 6, Sprint Center. $39-$149
Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
The Districts, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15
Revocation with Exhumed and more, Oct. 10, Riot Room. $16-$20
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Jeff Jensen Band, Oct. 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18
The Crystal Method, Oct. 12, The Truman. $10-$25
Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. $15.50-$31.50
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Laura Veirs, Oct. 12, Knuckleheads. $18
Local H, Oct. 12, Riot Room. $16-$18
Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25
Snow Patrol, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $29.50-$59.50
Amy Helm, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
Riot Ten, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Thunderpussy, Oct. 16, Riot Room. $15-$18
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Seven Lions, Oct. 18, Uptown. $25-$50
She Wants Revenge with Mykki Blanco, Oct. 18, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Max Frost, Oct. 19, Riot Room. $15
Andy Frasco, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
Melodime, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Jackopierce, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. $20
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
Max, Oct. 26, VooDoo. $17-$42
Watsky with Feed The Biirds and Chukwudi Hodge, Oct. 26, Granada. $18
Larry and His Flask with Alex Rios and Apolkalypse Wow! Oct. 27, Riot Room. $15
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
¡Mayday! with 1 Ton of Potluck and more, Oct. 31, Bottleneck. $15
Of Montreal, Oct. 31, Granada. $18
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Black Lips with Surfbort, Nov. 1, Riot Room. $22-$25
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347
After The Burial with The Arcadia Strain, Nov. 4, Bottleneck. $20
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Nicki Minaj and Future, Nov. 4, Sprint Center. $76-$157
Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55
Great Lake Swimmers, Nov. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Little River Band with with Brewer & Shipley, Nov. 9, Uptown. $35-$99
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23
Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Nov. 13, Kauffman Center. $49-$119
Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75
SoMo, Nov. 13, Granada. $20
Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
Haken and Leprous with Bent Knee, Nov. 25, Granada. $22
Tash Sultana with Ocean Alley, Nov. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
