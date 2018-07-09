David Cook announces acoustic tour dates that include a stop in KC

Ten years after winning "American Idol," David Cook announced Monday on Twitter that he is launching an acoustic tour beginning in October.

Being a Blue Springs native, it's appropriate that he will start in Missouri, at its two gateway cities.

Cook will play here at the Madrid Theatre, 3810 Main St., on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. — the second stop on his tour that begins the day before in St. Louis.

"Can't wait to see you all out on the road this fall!" Cook tweeted.

Cook is no stranger to the Kansas City area, and was in town in June as part of the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend that raised more than $2 million for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Before his tour begins, Cook will reprise his role in the Broadway play "Kinky Boots" from July 17-Sept. 9. Cook originally starred in the production in April. Tickets for Kinky Boots can be purchased at kinkybootsthemusical.com.

Tickets for Cook's tour go on sale Thursday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at davidcookofficial.com/events.