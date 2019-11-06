Kansas International Film Festival packs in a week of movies

A famous French actress (Isabelle Huppert, right) invites a friend (Marisa Tomei) and family on a melancholy vacation in Portugal. TNS

The 19th annual Kansas International Film Festival returns to the Glenwood Arts starting Friday with more than 158 films from 29 countries over seven days.

The festival offers a chance to see big-name movies before they open, such as “Frankie,” starring Isabelle Huppert, Marisa and Greg Kinear in a tale about an extended family on a miserable vacation. But the fest also includes feature films and shorts you can’t see anywhere else, plus workshops, panels and parties.

See kansasfilm.com for details and a schedule.

