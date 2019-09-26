Bitterly funny ‘The Day Shall Come’ skewers terrorist plot cooked up by FBI

In “The Day Shall Come,” the FBI tries to cook up terrorist plots to pin on an innocent guy named Moses (Marchant Davis). Film4 Productions

British satirist Christopher Morris hasn’t ever held back with his mercilessly dark, socially biting humor. His new film, “The Day Shall Come,” a bitterly funny treatise on race and law enforcement in America, is no exception.

No one is safe from Morris’ sharply skewering eye in this fable, “based on a hundred true stories,”about a naive radical and the scheming FBI agents who seek to groom him into a terrorist for their own political gains. Morris is one of our most unflinchingly honest filmmakers, his work a deeply necessary yet bracing medicine.

Morris got his start working with future “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci, and it’s clear they share an absurdly black world views and ear for lacerating dialogue. Anna Kendrick co-stars as ambitious young FBI agent Kendra Glack, clawing her way up the ladder in the Miami bureau while she tries to throw her rival Stevie (Adam David Thompson) off it. Her agility with the vulgar, rapid-fire patter demonstrates it was a missed opportunity Kendrick never appeared on “Veep.”

Hoping to make a career-making terrorism arrest, Kendra turns her sights to Facebook Live, where she finds Moses Shabazz (Marchant Davis) preaching anti-government rhetoric to an audience of four (three of whom are his family members). Looking for an easy coup after a botched beach party bombing, FBI agents believe they can deliver “the next 9/11” with Moses, before they realize Moses is vehemently anti-gun.

Davis is utterly riveting in his first major film role, playing Moses with a wide-eyed innocence and blind determination. The kooky Moses has strong beliefs about his mission in life, which he received through a message from a duck. He believes in the liberation of the black man through the eradication of guns and is dedicated to his “farm.” But broke and on the verge of losing his ramshackle rented property, Moses is susceptible to an offer of financing from an enterprising ISIL leader (sent via FBI informant), though he’s conflicted about the violence. Perhaps they can paint the guns white and build a fence?

This is only the tip of the iceberg of Moses’ (literal) insanity. He wears a shower curtain cape and a tri-corner hat; he thinks his horse talks to him and tries to inform, on himself, to the FBI. Trying to save face at work, Kendra tosses higher and higher stakes terror plots at Moses involving nukes and Nazis, while the bureau wraps itself into logistical knots.

While much of the film’s humor comes from Moses’ mishaps and misunderstandings, Morris reserves his ire for the heartless FBI agents, who conjure up terror plots and unwitting terrorists in attempts to burnish their own reputations. The ever-present DA (Michael Braun) verbalizes the logical and legal loopholes the state runs through while imprisoning and entrapping innocent (black) civilians along the way. Like Morris’ 2010 film “Four Lions,” “The Day Shall Come” is a whirlwind of emotions: You’ll laugh until you think you might cry, but you’ll probably just end up righteously angry.