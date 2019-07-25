Tom Hanks is the Mister Rogers we’ve always wanted in new trailer

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Official Trailer) Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

It’s a beautiful day for Tom Hanks and Mister Rogers fans.

Sony has released its first trailer for the upcoming drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The trailer offers a glimpse of Hanks’ much-anticipated turn as the beloved TV host, as well as supporting performances by “The Americans’” alum Matthew Rhys and “This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson.

“It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor,” Hanks’ Fred Rogers croons in his trademark red sweater. “Would you be mine?”

The film looks at the man behind the curtain through the eyes of Rhys’ Lloyd Vogel – a journalist based on Tom Junod, who profiled the real Rogers in the 1990s.

“Please don’t ruin my childhood,” Vogel’s wife (Watson) tells him when she learns of his latest assignment.

The remainder of the trailer brings the late Rogers back to life, playing the piano, greeting young fans, handling puppets and giving warm hugs.

“Sometimes we have to ask for help, and that’s OK,” Rogers says. “I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is the second project in two years to center on Rogers, who died in 2003. Focus Features also honored his memory with 2018’s award-winning documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” strolls into theaters on Nov. 22.