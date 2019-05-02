‘Ask Dr. Ruth’ pays rosy tribute to the remarkable life of America’s sex guru

“Ask Dr. Ruth” gives a rose-tinted overview of a remarkable life. Hulu

There was a time in the 1980s when Dr. Ruth Westheimer, petite sex guru and irrepressible advocate of democratized pleasure, seemed to be everywhere. In bookstores and on the radio, or perched alongside a squirming Johnny Carson or David Letterman, she thrust the female orgasm to center stage while reassuring men that its achievement didn’t require supersized equipment.

It’s hard to explain how revolutionary her humor, candor and sexual explicitness seemed for the time. Nothing was off the table: when H.I.V./AIDS and homosexuality were barely acknowledged publicly, she was there with fact-based advice and warm encouragement.

Now the woman who just wants everyone to feel good gets an equally flushed tribute in “Ask Dr. Ruth,” Ryan White’s rose-tinted overview of a remarkable life.

Almost 91, and after 54 years in the same New York City apartment, Westheimer hasn’t flagged.

Bustling from book event to birthday party to business meeting, she continues to write (three books in 2018 alone), teach and advise on all things conjugal or otherwise consenting.

Succumbing to this tiny tornado, White cedes control of the narrative as she recounts her German-Jewish family’s Holocaust experiences and her childhood in a Swiss orphanage. Spells as a trainee sniper and Sorbonne student precede her rise to fame, accomplished while barreling through three husbands, a doctorate and multiple sexual taboos.

Leaving no room for naysayers, “Ask Dr. Ruth” is a juggernaut of admiration, too sentimental in places for a woman whose barricaded emotions and ceaseless activity are, according to her daughter, Miriam, possible survival mechanisms.

But that’s as close as we get to analyzing the analyst, leaving us with a movie that feels more like an encomium than a thoughtful probe of a brilliantly mutinous mind.

Showing at Glenwood Arts Theater.