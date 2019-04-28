This classic Western shocked Kansas City. 50 years later it returns for a celebration

The Wild Bunch (Official trailer) The master of the American Western, Sam Peckinpah directs a stellar cast in "The Wild Bunch," a controversial film that breathed new life into the genre and broke ground in the realistic portrayal of screen violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The master of the American Western, Sam Peckinpah directs a stellar cast in "The Wild Bunch," a controversial film that breathed new life into the genre and broke ground in the realistic portrayal of screen violence.

It was promoted as a test screening of a new Western starring Oscar winner William Holden.

So Kansas Citians who showed up on May 1, 1969, for the first public viewing of Sam Peckinpah’s “The Wild Bunch” were expecting nothing more than yet another oater from the Hollywood dream factory.

They got way more than that.

For starters, the film about the misadventures of an outlaw gang during the Mexican revolution was anything but simple. It was crammed with ideas: the end of the American frontier, the code of honor among thieves, Mexico as the last refuge of the “natural” man, social and political revolution, American incursions into the Third World (the film came out in the middle of the Vietnam conflict).

But all that was lost on most of the preview audience, who found themselves immersed in the most intense violence ever seen in a big studio movie.

“The Wild Bunch’s” spectacularly choreographed action sequences — the so-called “blood ballets” in which human bodies danced in slow motion as they were torn by bullets — were both beautiful and ghastly.

By the time the closing credits scrolled across the screen of the Empire Theatre (now the Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet), many in the audience — including a large contingent of teachers visiting Kansas City for a convention — were sickened and angry.

“It’s not art! It’s not cinema!” wrote one viewer on a comment card. “It’s pure wasted insanity!”

That was then. In the intervening 50 years “The Wild Bunch” has taken its place as one of the great Westerns and, in the minds of many critics and historians, one of the great American films.

The movie’s reputation is such that on Thursday — a half century after that notorious first preview — “The Wild Bunch” is returning to the big screen in the same building where it all began.

Director Sam Peckinpah’s biggest films include “Straw Dogs,” “Ride the High Country,” “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” and, most importantly, “The Wild Bunch.” File photo

Those who gather at the Alamo Drafthouse will watch “The Wild Bunch” in a 35mm print provided by Warner Bros.

The film will be introduced by Paul Seydor, the Hollywood film editor whose 1996 documentary short “The Wild Bunch: An Album in Montage” was nominated for an Oscar. Seydor is the author of “Peckinpah’s Western Films — A Reconsideration” and a second volume devoted entirely to the director’s “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.” There will be a Q&A session afterward.

“The Wild Bunch” was originally released in 1969. File photo

The film’s 50th anniversary coincides with a renewed interest in “The Wild Bunch.” Mel Gibson announced last fall that he will direct and co-write a remake. The last film Gibson directed, his 2016 World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge,” was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and director.

And in February, the new book “The Wild Bunch: Sam Peckinpah, a revolution in Hollywood, and the making of a legendary film” by W.K. Stratton joined the chorus of critics positioning the film as the best Western ever made — and among the greatest of movies.

Yet in 1969, the year that other Westerns “True Grit” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” charmed audiences, “The Wild Bunch” was startling.

George Kiefer, 83, attended the 1969 preview screening as a marketing executive for AMC, then operator of the Empire Theatre. Thursday will be only the second time he has seen “The Wild Bunch.”

Like other audience members 50 years ago, Kiefer was shocked by what he witnessed.

“This was a giant step forward into graphic violence,” he recently recalled. “Nobody had ever seen anything like that. I hadn’t.”

It’s estimated that as many as half the preview’s audience members walked out. Some who stayed became so angry that they shouted at the screen.

“Toward the end and the final shootout, people started yelling: ‘Blood! More blood!’” Kiefer recalled. “It wasn’t that they actually wanted more blood … just the opposite. They were satiated with it.

“They were just not pleased.”

Originally director Peckinpah was to address the audience after the movie, Kiefer said.

“I expected to catch up with him when it was over. But when the lights came up he was gone. He’d snuck out the back. Somebody told me later that Peckinpah feared the audience would turn on him. He was concerned for his own safety.”

The Empire Theatre opened as a vaudeville palace in 1921 at 14th and Main streets and later became a movie theater. It then stood vacant for years, and even had a tree growing out of its roof. It was restored and reopened in 2008 as part of the Power & Light District, first as an AMC theater and then Alamo Drafthouse. Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

Thursday’s event was organized by local screenwriter and film educator Mitch Brian in partnership with the Film Society of Greater Kansas City, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the Alamo Drafthouse.

Brian — a UMKC associate professor teaching film studies, directing and screenwriting — was too young to see “The Wild Bunch” during its initial 1969 run, but an older cousin told him of its hair-raising action scenes. Over the years he saw the movie in various butchered versions — on commercial television and on a pan-and-scan Betamax tape before finally attending a Los Angeles screening of the restored version in the 1990s.

Today he regularly screens the film — or selected scenes — for his students. It still has the power to upset new viewers, Brian said.

“Currently we are going through a phase where young audiences are not at all prepared for adult material in films,” he said. “We live in a corporate, sanitized PG-13 movie world, where most films are stuck in an adolescent or childlike mind frame.

“So right now adult-themed movies with graphic sex or violence or ambiguity are shocking to students. … It’s not a sin if a movie shakes you up and you have to unpack it. You don’t have to like everything about a film for it to be great.”

Mitch Brian teaches his UMKC film students about “The Wild Bunch” and helped organize this week’s screening. “You don’t have to like everything about a film for it to be great,” he says. File photo by Todd Norris Kansas City Actors Theatre

For the most part, Brian said, “The Wild Bunch” has aged well. He said he has issues with Peckinpah’s treatment of women but still ranks the movie as a masterpiece. Especially, there is the editing — “The Wild Bunch” had more cuts than any film made up to that time.

“The filmmakers’ ability to vary angles, shots and speeds while never losing us, keeping geography intact and delivering multiple emotions of characters remains stunning,” Brian said.

“It also has a cast of extraordinary characters” — played by the likes of Ernest Borgnine, Warren Oates, Ben Johnson, Edmund O’Brien and Robert Ryan — “all beautifully rendered and defined. We are inside the film so quickly because of Peckinpah’s skill as a director and his superb casting.”

In a sense, Brian said, the film has been a lifelong companion, which he has viewed differently at different times.

“I saw it first as a very young man. I watch it now and I can really identify with its themes of getting older, not fitting in with the changing times, and finding value in a code of behavior, loyalty, humility and friendship — which these guys, as violent and criminal as they may be, both adhere to and argue over.





“That is something that makes it timeless.”

“The Wild Bunch”

