A Missouri family (from left, Josh Lucas, Chrissy Metz and Marcel Ruiz) face a crisis in “Breakthrough,” based on a true story. Fox 2000 Pictures

In January 2015, 14-year-old John Smith fell through the frozen surface of a lake in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles, Missouri, and remained submerged for 15 minutes.

He had no pulse when emergency workers pulled him from the freezing water, or for nearly 45 minutes after. It was reportedly only after audible prayers by his mother, Joyce, that his heart finally started up again. And over the next several days, as his community vigorously prayed for him, the young man made a full, seemingly impossible recovery.

Roxann Dawson’s faith-based film, “Breakthrough,” tells the story of John’s miraculous ordeal with an unassuming simplicity, focusing on the harrowing details of the case without an overreliance on proselytization.

Though faith is ever-present – particularly through the devotion of Joyce (Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us”) and the town’s struggling young pastor (Topher Grace), who remain with John (Marcel Ruiz) every step of the way – the film also wisely dedicates plenty of screen time to the emergency workers and doctors struggling to bring the boy back to life. Here, religion is not in contention with medicine, but seems to work in tandem with it.

The filmmaking may at times be direct and inelegant, but “Breakthrough” isn’t without nuance. Dawson (a TV veteran directing her first feature film) doesn’t sidestep the thorny issue of selective miracles – after returning to school, John wrestles with the fact that he was spared from death while many others aren’t.

“Breakthrough” is more suggestive than evangelical, and its willingness to let the mystery of the young man’s survival linger enhances the film’s power. You don’t have to believe in divine intervention to be moved by this story.