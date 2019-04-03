‘Thanos’ snap’ crashes AMC, other movie websites from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ticket sales

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Ironman in “Avengers: Endgame,” opening April 26. Walt Disney Pictures

Still weeks away from opening, “Avengers: Endgame” is already doing some damage.

The highly anticipated Marvel film, which is expected to seal the fate of the original Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, kicked off advance ticket sales on Tuesday by breaking records and slowing down websites.

The website for Leawood-based AMC Theatres apparently went down because of the high demand.

“We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we’ve gotten Thanos’ snap,” read an AMC tweet on Tuesday, refering to the movie’s arch-villain. “We’re working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites!”

On Wednesday, the theater chain tweeted that its website was back up, but it was hours later before the mobile site was also working again.

The website Atom reported that in the first hour, the Marvel film had out-sold last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” threefold and outpaced the site’s first-hour sales for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” according to Deadline.

But by the time this reporter attempted to secure tickets, Atom’s website yielded a 504 time-out error.

Fandango had its own issues, too. Several users reported the site and app crashed, being kicked off the page or receiving estimated hourlong wait times. Our attempt to purchase tickets through the desktop website was met with a paused online queue that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Still, there were those who succeeded and some fans celebrated – and chided – their purchases on Twitter.

The on-sale announcement was made Tuesday in a new teaser for the adventure flick, which features Earth’s mightiest heroes gearing up to take down the universe-snapping Thanos (Josh Brolin), who had been absent from the previous trailer.

There’s another peek at Captain Marvel (Brie Larsen) assembling the team in a spacecraft and pangs of emotion when Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) reunites with his beloved Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and later glimpses a photo of his missing mentee, Spider-Man (Tom Holland). He and Captain America (Chris Evans), though short-handed, also make nice.

Marvel Studios also revealed exclusive new character posters for IMAX, and the type of cameras that directors Anthony and Joe Russo used to film the movie. Artist BossLogic collaborated with the studio to make a poster that accompanied Atom ticket sales.

“Avengers: Endgame” officially opens on April 26.

The Kansas City Star contributed to this report.