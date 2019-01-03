Cannes film fest winner ‘Shoplifters’ is an unlikely meditation on family

Cans of 7-Up formed chorus lines. Crusts of bread crooned. Dishwashers and disposals danced of desperation. Insurance men sung of how they could "serve all coverage needs." And buckets of paint and clusters of ball-bearings and turkey processing equipment and air conditioners and combine harvesters and spark plugs and the detritus of the industrial Midwest were all, for one shining moment, as heroically at home in the American musical theater as Alexander Hamilton.