This new family film stars a robotic dog and a guy from Prairie Village

“A.X.L.” was not screened in advance for critics, which is not a good sign. But KC-area filmgoers might be interested in this family film because it stars 20-year-old Alex Neustaedter, who grew up in Prairie Village and attended Pembroke Hill before moving to Los Angeles.

A.X.L. is the name of a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow’s soldiers. (In case you’re wondering, the name stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics.) An experiment goes wrong, and A.X.L. is discovered alone in the desert by Miles (Neustaedter). They soon become best buddies.

Becky G, Thomas Jane and Rebecca Marie Gomez also star.

Neustaedter also starred in the Meg Ryan film “Ithaca” and continues to co-star with Josh Holloway in the USA network sci-fi series “Colony.”

Before moving to L.A., Neustaedter also lived in Overland Park and Mission Hills but considers Prairie Village home.

“Growing up in a family-oriented place like Kansas City helped me get my priorities straight in terms of what I wanted to do and who matters most to me,” he told The Star in a 2016 interview. “People out here are at times the complete opposite, so I definitely give a lot of credit to my parents and growing up in Kansas City.”