‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is in the works, while author Kevin Kwan faces some drama

A sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the second book in author Kevin Kwan’s series of three, is in the works.
“No deals are final, but (we’re) planning on it,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday morning.
The first film took in $34 million in its debut weekend, more than covering its $30-million budget right out of the gate.
Kwan’s books include “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems.”
Director Jon M. Chu would return, as would producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and John Penotti of Ivanhoe, and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday in first reporting the news.
The “Asians” sequel likely would go into production after Chu shoots Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” set to come out in June 2020, THR reported.
Book author Kwan, however, found himself under fire after allegations that he skipped out years ago on national service in Singapore, that country’s ministry of defense told Singaporean newspaper the Straits Times on Wednesday.
“Mr Kevin Kwan failed to register for National Service (NS) in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address. He also stayed overseas without a valid exit permit. Mr Kwan is therefore wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations,” the ministry told the paper in a statement.
The writer, 44, has since tried to renounce his citizenship twice, according to the BBC, but was refused for his lack of service.
When they turn 18, men from Singapore must serve two years in either the armed forces, police or civil defense force. Kwan reportedly didn’t show for his stint, despite a letter being sent to his then-current address.
He could face a fine and up to three years in prison, but the country rarely goes after service-skippers who have moved overseas, the BBC said.
Kwan’s family moved to Houston when he was 11.
“I was in shock for the first year and then began to really love it – but didn’t love it quite enough to stay,” Kwan told The Times about the move to Texas. “My golden dream was to move to New York and live in the Village and become that cool, rebel beatnik Jack Kerouac.”
“Crazy Rich Asians,” which debuted last weekend in the U.S., opened Wednesday in Singapore. Kwan was not present for the premiere the night before. His representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Comments