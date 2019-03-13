Love where you live with the Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show

Do you love loft living? Are you a first-time home buyer? Apartment dweller?
No matter how you home, the Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show has something for you. The show, in its 71st year, is presented by the nonprofit Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, which supports the Kansas City community and local home buyers.
At the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show, you can dream a little, plan a little, and make a difference all at the same time. The Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show is all about inspiration, which is why this year’s headliner is such a perfect fit.
Bethenny Frankel, the self-made businesswoman, TV producer, natural foods chef, multiple New York Times bestselling author, mother, and star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will speak on March 23 and 24. Not only will she let audiences in on what life is like balancing work and home, but they will also have the chance to ask questions.
As a guest shark on “Shark Tank” and the founder of Skinnygirl, Frankel has an eye for good design and endless creativity. Want even more interaction? VIP meet and greet tickets are available. For $35, you’ll receive reserved front-row seating, as well as the chance to meet Frankel and have your photo taken with her.
After getting hyped with Bethenny Frankel, keep the excitement going with the rest of the show. Catch a demonstration on the Price Chopper cooking stage. Have a cocktail with Emily Farris of Spaces magazine during one of the meet and greets in the Loft space where attendees can check out chic and efficient ways to save space and add style.
On Friday evening, enjoy happy hour while you shop the latest trends in decor. For $20, sample eight local beers, four wines, and enjoy the music of Lost Wax with your friends. Admission to the show is also included in that price.
Far from only catering to the established homeowners crowd, the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show is all about finding what works for your space and your life. The show will feature design solutions for small spaces, luxury finishes for your forever home, and creative ways to make the most of your outdoor space with fun landscaping ideas in the Backyard Oasis. Drinks in the outdoor living room? Yes, please!
This year’s show also features a walk-through Smart Home, built by Patriot Homes Inc. In this five-room house, you can experience the many ways that smart technology can better your life. Maybe you don’t have the garage to hold the Tesla, but wouldn’t it be nice to have your bathroom mirror give you the news in the morning while you get ready? Check out the Kohler Verdera Voice Smart mirror if you want the power of Amazon Alexa added to your morning routine.
No matter what your living situation, there’s something interesting to explore at the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show. Buy your tickets for the Friday Night Happy Hour, Bethenny Frankel meet and greet, and the home show at KCHomeShow.com.
The Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show
Where: Bartle Hall Convention Center, 301 West 13th St.
When: Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24
Info and tickets: KCHomeShow.com.
