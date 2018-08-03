Big Whiskey’s: The New Anytime, Every Time Place in Overland Park [Sponsored]

Diners don’t need to be thirsty to visit Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar. Whether patrons order a double bourbon or a glass of ice-water, they’re sure to have a satisfying experience at the new Big Whiskey’s eatery near the bustling intersection of 135th Street and Antioch Road.
The Overland Park establishment, the ninth location for the chain based in Springfield, Missouri, opened in July. Lee’s Summit also boasts a Big Whiskey’s.
Laura Head Elliott, the Director of Marketing for Big Whiskey’s, explains “the greater Kansas City market is our next area of focus.” She adds that the Overland Park outlet “is only our second location that’s a detached, freestanding property, a direction we’d like to move in.”
Big Whiskey’s opened its flagship location in downtown Springfield in 2006. Elliott recognizes that whiskey and bourbon are popular among fashion-conscious revelers, but “the name came before the whiskey trend.”
While Big Whiskey’s is fully capable of satisfying connoisseurs of high-end spirits, novice drinkers needn’t feel intimidated. The five different whiskey flights on the drink menu are designed to develop the palates of curious patrons.
“We try to make whiskey approachable for the non-whisky drinker,” Elliott says. “There’s no wrong way to order whiskey here. We don’t want to be pretentious. Our name opened the door for us to be fun and innovative with whiskey products.”
The bar’s offerings extend well beyond whiskey. Specialty drinks include ice cream-based Missouri mudpies and Bomb Pop-a-ritas, margaritas served with a frozen Bomb Pop treat. The local flavor of Boulevard Brewing Company products is among the options for beer drinkers.
Teetotallers and families with children needn’t feel out of place at Big Whiskey’s. Elliott notes that “the Overland Park location has a clearly defined bar seating that’s separate from dining seating. The separation provides an inviting atmosphere for everyone.” A large outdoor patio allows for al fresco drinking and dining.
Elliott advises: “We pride ourselves on offering the correct environment for the time of day. We really try to cater to the time of day and the variety of ages and demographics that we’re serving.” The lunchtime tone is dramatically different from the late-night ambience, an intentional shift that Elliott suggests allows Big Whiskey’s to serve as an “anytime, every time place.”
The delectable food served at Big Whiskey’s is an integral component of its success. Elliott insists “Big Whiskey’s menu offers a better product, a better portion and a better value.” She’s partial to “our six-ounce steak with mashed potatoes and broccoli” and proudly observes that “we hand-cut all our steaks.” The menu also includes lighter fare including fresh approaches to salads, sandwiches and appetizers.
Countless establishments also offer burgers and nachos, but Elliott says “our community-first approach separates us from the bigger chains.”
Big Whiskey’s immerses itself into communities through charitable endeavors, such as the donation of the sales of its vodka-based Electric Lemonade to an emergency relief fund for the recent boating tragedy at Table Rock Lake.
“Traditions starting daily,” the primary marketing campaign of Big Whiskey’s, is more than a catchphrase. It’s never too early — or too late — to begin making lifelong memories at Big Whiskey’s.
