Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Aries A certain someone is convinced that they have right on their side, which they think gives them carte blanche to behave in any way they choose. It doesn't, of course, but woe betide you if you try to point this out. Just let them get on with it, preferably far away from you. And don't fall into the same trap yourself of adopting a moralistic tone that's really a form of bullying. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Tread carefully with someone today, because they're in a very domineering and controlling mood. They want you to do exactly what they tell you, and they'll make life very difficult for you if you dare to disobey them. It will be almost impossible to let them carry on like this without saying something, but it will take guts to confront them and say what you think. Lucky Number 192 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Put on your tin hat today, because you're facing a lot of opposition from a certain quarter. Someone seems determined to make you explain yourself in some way, perhaps because they don't like what you're doing or because you've done something wrong. If you're trying to introduce changes to a relationship or your domestic set-up, you may also face a great deal of resistance. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer This is a day for doing some troubleshooting. You're in the mood to fix problems, especially if you're completely fed up with them and you want to sort them out before they drive you crazy. But you must be careful how you do this, particularly if you're giving someone orders. Don't be bossy or rob them of their dignity, even if you are exasperated by them. Lucky Number 161 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Be very careful today because hothouse emotions such as jealousy and possessiveness will never be far away. And they won't go down well, either. The trouble is that you'll struggle to hide your emotions, and unless you can be honest with yourself about how you're feeling you'll make them very plain to the people concerned. If that happens, it will be better to say what you think than to pretend that nothing's wrong while sending out a very contradictory strong message. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Your domestic situation hasn't exactly been sweetness and light recently, so today gives you the opportunity to iron out the problems and get to the bottom of what's going on. Do your best to avoid being bossy, domineering or manipulative, and be honest about how you're feeling. You must also be prepared to make some changes in order to improve the situation. Lucky Number 597 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Prepare yourself for a difficult day where nothing goes quite the way you'd like or planned. You might encounter lots of blockages and problems from other people who appear to be standing in your way, or you may hit snags when appliances and pieces of machinery go on the blink. For instance, your car might start to play up or your computer could go all weird on you. And most frustrating it will be, too. Lucky Number 953 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Take care today because a certain person is being very domineering and dictatorial. They want to have things all their own way and they'll sulk if that doesn't happen. Don't behave this way yourself, Scorpio, even if it feels very tempting, because it will only make people want to pit themselves against you in order to spite you. Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius It's a difficult day because someone wants to throw some weight about and doesn't really care how. This pest is showing all the subtlety of a Scud missile when it comes to getting their own way or calling the shots, so you'd be wise to put as much distance between the two of you as possible. And make sure you don't beat them at their own game by being even more bossy or dictatorial. It's not a good move! Lucky Number 752 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Be careful of anyone claiming to occupy the moral high ground, or who thinks they've got all the answers because they'll be a complete pain in the neck today. They may also want to convert you or save you in some way. Make sure you don't behave in a similar fashion. Try gentle persuasion if you want folks to see things from your point of view. Lucky Number 686 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius It's a tricky day, Aquarius. Is someone is standing in your way and opposing your plans? Maybe they don't agree with what you're proposing and they're making their objections awfully clear, or perhaps they feel threatened by what you represent and they're trying to pull the rug out from under your feet. Be careful, and don't be tempted to get involved in a struggle to see who is most powerful, because it will backfire on you. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio