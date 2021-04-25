Horoscopes for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Aries Someone is being awfully vague today. Is this deliberate, perhaps because they're trying to keep something from you, or is it simply because their mind is on other things? You should certainly be careful about who you trust right now, especially if money is involved, because there's a chance that someone might try to take advantage of your good nature. Watch out! Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Look after yourself today Taurus, because you're easily put off your stroke. That might be because you have a nagging feeling that you're on the wrong track or you aren't doing something properly, or it could be because someone is subtly undermining you and making you doubt yourself. This is a day for taking a back seat, provided that you can do so without incurring further problems. Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You must admit that there are times when you're quite scatterbrained, but this isn't one of them Gemini. Instead, you're in a highly practical and rational mood, and you'll excel at getting to grips with mundane tasks and chores. It will be a source of great satisfaction to look at all the things you've achieved today, such as paying bills, doing some filing and simply being efficient. Lucky Number 538 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Make the most of your creative abilities today. You'll enjoy turning them into reality, whether that means making a special effort with the cooking or creating a masterpiece with your paints and paintbrushes. If you can't tell your Matisse from your Mozart, give your support and encouragement to someone who can. They'll appreciate being given a pat on the back. Lucky Number 819 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You don't have as much energy as usual today, which is likely to do with the state of your emotions. Maybe you're feeling sad or confused about something and it's coloring your entire day. Take care that you don't subtly undermine yourself by saying or doing things that show you in a bad light, or sabotage your efforts. It's a tricky day so take it gently. Lucky Number 304 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Life has certainly had its ups and downs lately but today you're on a nice, even keel. Make the most of it by catching up with jobs that have had to take a back seat recently, and by making contact with anyone you haven't spoken to lately. If you're in the middle of making plans for the future this is a good day for jotting down the ideas you've had so far or for asking the advice of someone you trust. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You take pride in your work today, so you'll happily pull out the stops whenever you think it's necessary. You're not only keen to get the praise and approval that you think you deserve for all your efforts, you'll also enjoy the satisfaction that comes from a job well done. If you've been waiting for the right time to discuss a financial matter with someone, today might be a good opportunity to speak up. Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You can learn something new today and it doesn't have to be in a classroom, either. All you need to do is to keep your mind open and get ready to be informed. You might learn something interesting from a friend, a television program or a newspaper article. This is also a good day for buying a reference or non-fiction book. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Focus on activities that increase your sense of emotional security. That might be anything from arranging an insurance policy to putting some spare money in a savings account, or talking about your innermost feelings to someone you trust. It's a good day for being with someone you care about and valuing the time you're able to spend together. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Be prepared to give someone some valuable emotional support today. That might involve listening to them talk to you, giving them some advice or simply being there when they need you. If you're in a long-term relationship you'll probably know how easy it is to take one another for granted every now and then, but today is a great opportunity to show your partner how much you appreciate them. Lucky Number 269 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Take care of yourself if you're mixing with anyone who's high- powered or who has a massive ego because they could easily put you down or make you feel like an idiot. Whether they actually undermine you, or you simply think they do, is a moot point, but it's definitely not a good day for you to mix with people who make you feel inferior at the best of times. Spend some time by yourself today until you feel more confident. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra