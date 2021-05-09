‘If it were your son’: Two KC mothers share agony of losing sons in police shootings

The sons of Narene Stokes and Shiela Albers were both fatally shot by police officers in separate incidents. Years later, the mothers are still seeking answers. Nick Vedros 2021

Narene Stokes couldn’t help but notice the only white woman in the crowd. Sheila Albers had come to grieve. Like Narene, like all the mothers gathered for the meeting, her teenage son had been shot and killed by police.

“On July 28, 2013,” Narene began, “in Kansas City, Missouri, my life changed forever.” Her voice was soft, reserved, a piece of silk ribboned on the wind. “A police officer shot my youngest child, my only son, Ryan Lee Stokes, in the back.”

On January 20, 2018, a policeman shot Sheila’s 17-year-old son in the back of the head. She wondered if this group of mothers would accept her, a white woman from the suburbs. Her lived experience was so different from theirs. But Sheila was lonely. She started following the mothers’ stories. She found Narene.

“Ryan never saw the officer who shot him,” Narene said. Sheila’s son John never saw the officer who shot him.

“Ryan had no drugs or alcohol in his system, and he was unarmed.” So was John.

“Ryan told me he loved me,” Narene continued. “I watched my son walk out our front door for the last time.” She gestured to the crowd. “Now I’m the Momma of all these Mommas.”

In grief, the two mothers found friendship. They also uncovered a powerful system of injustice that buried the truth and nearly destroyed their families. Two different people, two different places, two different races: the playbook was exactly the same.

Part I: Life and Death

Ryan Stokes had a soul light. Narene saw it when her 23-year-old son cared for his daughter Neriah, 18 months old, the greatest love he’d ever known. She saw it when he rose at 5 a.m. every morning to go to work at the family dry cleaners. Soon Ryan would take over the business when his father Clarence retired. He practically ran it now.

“He’s the glue guy,” his best friend Ollie Outley said about Ryan. “When he got it, we all got it. If no one else had any money, Ryan bought the pizza. The last piece? It’s yours.”

On July 27, 2013, Ryan confirmed the two rental vans for his family’s trip to Disney World. He’d been saving for years. In two weeks, he and Kenny Cann, a close friend, would drive Ryan’s mother, two sisters, and four nieces and nephews to Orlando, into the magic of Disney.

That Saturday night, Ryan, Ollie, and Kenny planned to meet up with friends in the Kansas City Power & Light District, a downtown touristy area of restaurants, bars and live music. Narene worried. The city was hosting a professional soccer tournament. The bars would be packed. For 25 years, she’d worked at Truman Medical Center as a Patient Access Rep/Utilization Surgery Specialist. She’d seen too many young Black men hauled in on a gurney.

Ryan assured her they would stay along the perimeter. He didn’t want to spend money on cover charges anyway. Around 11 p.m., Ryan, Kenny, and Ollie headed downtown.

A natural at soccer

The soccer field was John Albers’s sanctuary. The 17-year-old excelled as a player and referee. In the last six years, he’d worked his way up from officiating 4-year-old butterfly chasers to 14-year-old elite teams. Parents and coaches wanted John to ref their games.

Until one boneheaded teenage move put it all in jeopardy. During his recertification training, John got caught trying to steal some clothing from Scheels, a local sporting goods store. As punishment, his parents, Sheila and Steve, took away his car keys.

John wrenched his bedroom quilt around his head, his pillow jammed into the space between mattress and headboard. His body flushed deep red, not from what he was supposed to feel, what his grounding meant to reinforce: guilt as lesson learned. Instead, shame engulfed him, told him ugly lies he already believed about himself.

Born Valery Alexandrovich Zhemchugov in Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 16, 2000, John was adopted by Sheila and Steve and became an American citizen in 2002. He’d spent his first 18 months in an orphanage, a long time for a baby’s developing brain. Sheila saw 20 cribs lined front to back in a room that reeked of urine and cooked cabbage. When kitchen pots banged, John and the other hungry toddlers rushed to be fed.

In his teens, John started having nightmares. He acted defiant and impulsive. He had run-ins with police. Typical teenager behavior, people said. But the loss of his biological mother preyed on him.

“I wouldn’t be here if my real mom hadn’t dumped me,” he once told his mom.

He started seeing a counselor. She said John suffered from Reactive Attachment Disorder. As much as his parents loved him, they had no power over neuroscience. Mental illness didn’t care if John grew up in the suburbs and played travel soccer.

Still, their son was happy and healthy. Sheila and John planned to tour the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Monday. John planned to double major in social work and physical education. He wanted to be a soccer coach and mentor for at-risk kids. Sheila had already planned his high school graduation party. She never imagined she’d have to plan his funeral.

What the cameras caught

The Power & Light District was hopping. Along the perimeter, Ryan, Ollie, and Kenny met up with friends. They did not consume alcohol or take any drugs. The high-priced drinks weren’t worth the long lines.

Cellphone and dashcam videos, audio transcripts and witness testimony captured what happened next. Around 2:30 a.m., the sidewalks filled with drunken revelers. At the corner of 13th and Grand, a white man, 21-year-old Jordan Miller, approached Ollie.

Hey, man,” Jordan yelled. “You stole my phone.”

Ollie said he didn’t have it.

Brett Budke, Jordan’s 32-year-old cousin, grabbed Ollie’s arm. “Hey, dude, give him back his phone,” he said.

Another young white man shoved Ollie. Ryan tried to break up the scuffle. Video shows him wedged between Ollie and the three white men, arms extended, a basketball defender’s position.

Officer Albert Villafain, a white policeman, heard the commotion. He responded by pepper-spraying the crowd. Ollie took a direct hit. He couldn’t see, couldn’t breathe. He felt his flesh burning, peeling, like a character out of a horror movie. He gave Ryan his keys and told him to bring the car around. Ryan and Kenny jogged toward the parking lot.

Jordan and Brett sought out Officer Villafain. Brett relayed Jordan’s accusation and pointed in the direction Ryan and Kenny ran. Villafain radioed for backup. Jordan and Brett took off after Ryan. Villafain followed them. They ran right past Ollie.

Three more officers, on bicycles and on foot, joined the chase. Ryan was 25 to 30 seconds ahead of them. No one told him to stop.

“The police presence is what attracted so many people to Power & Light,” Narene’s lawyer, Cynthia Short, said. “They felt safe there. The problem was Police Chief Darryl Forte had initiated a ‘hot spots’ program, which put his desk officers back on the street.”

Forte’s program required all officers to rotate patrol shifts in high density areas. His edict included desk cops like William Thompson, a “research and development” officer who hadn’t been assigned to patrol in nine years.

“R&D cops are not patrol officers,” Short explained. “They don’t get deployed to control crowds or arrest people. They don’t use firearms in their daily jobs, nor do they receive operational guidance on how to limit deadly force through de-escalation or less lethal weapons.”

Officer Thompson entered the north side of the parking lot. Ryan entered from the south. He gave no indication he knew the police were behind him. Not one cop announced his or her presence during the chase.

Ryan neared Ollie’s car. He saw Daniel Straub, a Black policeman, and three other officers enter the lot. Officer Straub called out to him. Ryan followed Straub’s commands. He walked toward him with his hands open and visible.

Three shots rang out. Two bullets ripped through Ryan’s back. He crashed face down on the pavement.

“Who’s there?” Straub shouted. He unholstered his gun and pointed it north toward the shooter.

“Watch your crossfire!” Officer Villafain yelled into his radio.

Four officers testified they didn’t hear Thompson say anything. Thompson’s partner said she heard nothing other than “Get down,” right before he fired. No other officer reported seeing Ryan with a gun.

“He’s not armed,” Officer Straub said. He yanked Ryan’s arms behind his back and handcuffed him.

Witnesses reported they saw Officer Thompson open the driver’s door of Ollie’s car and shine a flashlight into the interior. As he rifled through Ollie’s belongings, Thompson found a Glock .22 pistol. Ollie testified he’d stored his legally purchased, registered gun barrel down between the driver’s seat and middle console. The gun never left the vehicle.

Thompson told the officers he found a Glock .22 on the driver’s seat. He later testified he believed Ryan opened the driver’s side door and dropped the gun there.

Another officer called dispatch. “Can I get a case report number for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer?”

Two minutes into the investigation, Ryan was the suspect. Thompson, the victim.

John didn’t even know police were there

John Albers had gone to a dark place. He posted his despair on social media. Unable to wrap his head around why his biological mother was not in his life, he began to rip off the scabs of wounds he never knew he had. Friends called 911.

An audio transcript shows at 5:43 p.m., a dispatcher radioed to officers about an attempted suicide. “Reporting party says JA took pills and drinking heavily,” she said. “Told RP when police show up he is going to stab himself. He is done with his life.”

Police dashcams and a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured what happened next. Twilight enveloped Officers Ryan Newlon and Clayton Jenison as they conversed in the Albers’s front yard. Newlon returned to his vehicle. He would try to find a phone number for John.

Officer Jenison hid behind a Bradford pear tree. The skinny bark offered little more than a chakra line through the muscled girth of Jenison, a former soldier who, court records showed, had completed more than 200 combat missions in Afghanistan. Jenison moved toward the driveway. To his left, the two-car garage door opened. He drew his weapon.

John began to back out in his mom’s Honda Odyssey. He had no idea the police were even there.

.Jennison pointed his gun at the driver. “Stop!” he said. “Stop! Stop!”

The last “stop” was still in his mouth when he pulled the trigger. Jenison’s first shot ripped through the back of John’s skull. The second tore through his neck. The minivan halted for two seconds before it sped backward in a wild J-turn. Jenison shot into the van 11 more times. One bullet blasted through John’s head. Three more penetrated his shoulders and torso. He was likely dead after the first shot.

Part II: The Aftermath

At 3 a.m., Narene and her daughter Natasha raced down to Power & Light. Patrol cars blocked off streets. Narene sprinted toward the parking lot. A policeman caught her in his arms.

“Can’t go any farther,” he said. He told her to wait across the street at a bus stop.

Narene and Natasha waited more than an hour. Lights and sirens and chaos played out in front of them. Finally, a second officer approached.

The questions came rapid fire, Narene recalled.

“Did your son do drugs?” No.

“Did he own a gun?” No.

“Did he have anger issues?” No.

“What were you doing all night?” Sleeping.

Narene thought she saw a body on the ground. “Is that my son?”

“Go home,” the officer said. “Nothing more for you here.” He walked away.

Back home, around 5 a.m., Ryan’s cousin called the police department.

The officer said, “Watch the news.”

At 7 a.m., the Sunday news anchor reported a Black man had been shot in the Power & Light District. On the noon news, the man was killed after a standoff with police. On the 5 p.m. news, they repeated the standoff story. This time, Ryan Stokes had been breaking into cars.

On July 30, 2013, The Kansas City Star published a statement from Police Captain Tye Grant: “A standoff between Kansas City police and two armed men near the downtown entertainment district ended when police fatally shot one of the suspects, who they say refused to drop his weapon.”

The following afternoon, Narene sat outside her home, praying with her family and Ryan’s friends. Police arrived with a SWAT team. Armed men swarmed into defensive positions all around Narene’s house.

A detective, flanked by more officers in bulletproof vests, said, “Our investigation has concluded your son pointed the gun at the officers. He refused to drop it. We were forced to shoot him five times in the chest.”

It made no sense. Ryan was a law-abiding citizen. He’d never had any altercations with police. How could an investigation be concluded in one day?

A week later, Ryan’s father Clarence received a call from the funeral director. “They told you wrong,” he said. “You need to come see your son’s body.”

The family caravanned to the funeral home. The men followed the director into the back room where Ryan lay. Minutes later they returned, weeping.

“They never shot him in the chest,” Clarence cried. He grabbed hold of Narene. “Baby, they shot him in the back.”

‘Where is my son?’

Frantic texts and calls started coming in. Sheila and Steve raced home. Patrol cars blocked off their street. Sheila sprinted toward her house.

A police officer caught her. “Can’t come any farther,” he said.

“I need to see my son,” Sheila said.

A semitruck impeded her view. She couldn’t see police loading up her mutilated van.

“Your son has passed,” the officer said.

Sheila collapsed. Steve wrapped her in his arms.

For two hours, they waited on their neighbor’s front steps. Lights and sirens and chaos played out on their front lawn. Finally, a second officer approached.

“Why can’t we see our son?” Steve asked.

“It’s protocol in an officer-involved shooting.”

Sheila startled. “Officer-involved …”

“Someone shot him?” Steve asked.

It didn’t make sense. “We don’t own any firearms,” Sheila said. “How did he …”

“We can’t say,” the officer said and walked away.

They waited. Steve tracked down a different officer. “Where is my son?”

“Can you think of any reason,” Steve recalled the officer saying, “why John would’ve backed the van into the garage so it faced toward the street?”

Steve was confused. He’d just used the minivan an hour before and parked it like they always did, facing the back of the garage.

The officer pressed. “Any reason why he’d try to run down a police officer?”

The next day, when Sheila returned home, an inky hollow greeted her. She worried she’d see blood, assumed they’d have to clean up shattered windows or stained carpets. But everything was in its place. She could feel the rhythms John had left behind, hear the echo of his voice coming down the stairs. When a child dies, it never stops being the mother’s fault.

That night, two detectives from Johnson County’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigative Team came to the house. Their questions came rapid fire, Sheila recalled.

“Was John on drugs?” No.

“Bad news,” the detective replied. “He had amphetamines in his system.”

Sheila confirmed John took Adderall for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“Did he have anger issues, violent tendencies?” No.

Then came the dagger to the heart. “What did you do before you left him alone?”

Sheila couldn’t take it any longer. All she could do for her son was everything, and do it perfectly. It wasn’t enough.

On Jan. 22, 2018, The Kansas City Star published a statement from the Overland Park Police Department. “At least one officer rushing to the home knew something of Albers’ troubled history before a police officer shot him as he drove a car out of his family’s garage in the direction of officers.”

In the weeks that followed, townspeople deemed John a criminal, thug, problem son of neglectful parents. Police told the public John had drugs in his system. The “drugs” turned out to be the exact dosage of Adderall Sheila had given him that morning. But Sheila and Steve didn’t receive the toxicology report until two months after John died. The police story had 60 days to spread and congeal.

“He was probably drunk or high,” an Instagrammer said.

“What do you expect if he was popping pills and drinking?” a Facebook post read.

Even the police chief joined in the diatribe. “If the parents had been home,” Frank Donchez told Sheila’s friend at a casual get-together. “This never would have happened.”

Saw son’s killing on live TV

On Feb. 20, 2018, one month after John died, District Attorney Steve Howe invited Steve and Sheila to his office. Their attorney, Mike Rader, accompanied them. The police investigative team’s findings were in. The shooting was justified. Howe would not press charges.

He planned to release two of the three dashcam videos at his 10:30 a.m. press conference. It was 9:45. Sheila begged him for time to prepare John’s brothers, teachers and friends before they saw such graphic violence. Howe refused.

“There’s too much misinformation out there,” he said, “and I want to be transparent.”

“Then release the police report,” Steve said.

Albers family attorney Mike Rader explained: “It’s as if the police shooting investigators threw a dart against the wall, then drew the bull’s-eye and dartboard around it. They knew what they wanted the investigation to find from the very beginning.”

Sheila and Steve had no choice but to watch Jenison kill their son on live TV.

On air, Howe read, “Suddenly, the garage door opened. The minivan backed up toward the second officer who was standing directly behind it. The van accelerated toward the officer.”

A video from the neighbor’s doorbell camera, which Howe had but did not release, showed Jenison standing more than 6 feet to the right of the minivan. According to court documents, forensic experts determined the car backed out at 2.5 mph. It never accelerated.

“The vehicle performed a wild J-turn,” Howe said. “The van, still in reverse, now facing the street, backed over the curb, onto the grass, toward the house, directly at the officer. In a split second, the officer went from a position of safety to once again being directly in the path of a van that was accelerating toward him.”

In fact, with each shot, Jenison backed farther away from the van. Forensic analysis showed at his first shot, he was 6 feet away. By the 13th shot, he was 19 feet away. Moreover, all three passenger-side windows were shattered. Yet the rear window and front windshield remained intact. Jenison was never standing behind the van.

Part III: No Justice, No Peace

KCTV aired the police interrogation of Jordan Miller, the young man who’d accused Ryan of stealing his phone. Jordan described the thief as African American, skinny, about 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall. He couldn’t remember anything else about him.

Ryan was 5 feet, 8 inches, 240 pounds. He wore his hair in braids. Ollie is 5 feet, 7 inches, 150 pounds.

“Did you see him with your phone?” the detective asked.

“Yes,” Jordan said. “Well, not saw him with my phone but knew he had our phone, he had it in his pocket and denied everything about it.”

The detective gave Jordan a document with pictures of six men, three across the top and three across the bottom. He asked him to identify the man who stole his phone. After many sighs and stutters, Jordan pointed to the man labeled No. 3. The interrogation lasted 10 minutes, 40 seconds.

Brett Budke, Jordan’s cousin, entered the room as Jordan left. “We were pretty drunk at the time,” he said. “These guys just came slinging through. They came from McFadden’s (Sports Saloon in the Power & Light District), slinging north. They weren’t up to any good.”

The detective asked if Brett had actually seen anyone take Jordan’s phone. “No,” Brett said, but he affirmed he could pick the guy out of a lineup.

“It looks like one of these two,” Brett said, pointing to pictures No. 1 and 6. “I had a lot of drinks. I don’t remember it all. No. 1 looks like him. But it might’ve been No. 6. One, 2 or 6. I don’t know.” The interrogation lasted five minutes, 45 seconds.

Ollie Outley volunteered to talk to police. An audio transcript provided to Narene’s lawyer Short by police during discovery showed two detectives tag-teamed Ollie’s interrogation.

“We’ve got to ask you some questions,” the first detective began, “but in doing that, do you know how to read and write?”

“Yes, sir,” Ollie replied.

The detective gave Ollie a document with his Miranda rights. He told Ollie to read along as he recited them and sign that he understood.

He asked 32 questions about Ollie’s family, education and employment. He then asked if Ollie was a member of a gang, on probation or parole, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, if he had all his teeth and how many tattoos he had. Finally, he asked about the events leading up to the shooting. Ollie recounted what happened.

“See?” the detective replied. “When you lie about one thing, it makes everything else you say not credible.” He said they’d talked to countless witnesses. “Were you stealing them cars?”

“No, sir.”

He asked Ollie why they — Jordan Miller and Brett Budke — made a point to question him about a cellphone.

“Sir, I didn’t take anything,” Ollie said. “I didn’t steal nothing.”

“I know you took the phone,” the detective said. “My question is where is it at?”

“You tell me. I don’t have no phone.”

“You realize I know that’s bull----, right?” The detective insisted they’d seen videos that proved Ollie stole the phone. “It’s called the man is watching you. And my question is, where is the phone?”

“I don’t have no phone,” Ollie repeated.

“Because what I saw is you,” the detective said. “Officers came to where you guys were.”

“Then why didn’t they detain me or take me?” Ollie asked.

“Because y’all ran.”

“Sir, I didn’t run because I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t have nothing on me. So I had no reason to run. I didn’t steal anything.”

The second detective reminded Ollie the whole area had cameras. “You are killing yourself here,” he said. “Your buddy got killed, but you can’t even tell the truth on just basic stuff, something as stupid as a stolen phone.”

“I didn’t steal anything.”

“Did you assault anybody?” No.

“OK, what about the phone?”

“I didn’t steal no phone. I’m not going to keep repeating that.”

“But you do keep repeating it,” the second detective said. “What’d you do, take it and throw it somewhere?”

“I didn’t take anything or throw anything,” Ollie said. “Y’all got me on tape. Show me some tape.”

The videos didn’t exist.

In the one-hour, 15-minute interrogation, the detectives grilled Ollie about stealing the phone 47 times. Finally, when Ollie said he wanted to talk to a lawyer, they arrested him for stealing. He spent the next 24 hours in jail.

Lawyer Cynthia Short explained: “Had Ollie admitted to taking Jordan’s phone, they could’ve charged him with felony murder, the implication being his theft caused police to shoot Ryan.” She said the detectives had already started a murder file on Ollie.

Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, followed standard procedure and called for a grand jury to determine if charges should be brought against Thompson. No witnesses were called to testify. Investigators took samples of DNA from Ollie’s gun but never ran tests to verify if Ryan’s fingerprints were on it. The jury cleared Thompson of any wrongdoing.

The Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and pastor of St. Mark’s Church in Kansas City, offered his perspective: “It’s difficult for people in the broader culture, people who are not part of a minority, to identify with compassion the plight of our young Black sons who’ve been shot and killed by police.”

Sheila and Narene knew Dr. Howard through MORE2, a nonprofit organization working for racial and economic equity. MORE2 had sponsored the mothers’ meeting where the two women first met.

“If you haven’t experienced law enforcement as a source of terror in your very existence,” Howard said, “how could you empathize? If the police have always been your protection, how could you feel compassion for people who’ve suffered and died at their hands?

“A cop’s job is dangerous,” he continued. “But this double-edged sword of violence and racism is entrenched in the system, and that system is spreading. It’s permeated into white communities. It’s asserted its authority on Black and white.”

Investigations over in an instant

A typical homicide investigation lasts at least six months. John’s investigation lasted six days. Ryan’s lasted one.

The system builds and tightens. A former St. Louis prosecuting attorney with over 30 years’ trial experience said district attorneys “need police officers to help them prosecute cases. If they don’t win cases, they don’t get reelected. If they anger the police unions, they don’t get campaign funding.” If they choose to risk their careers by charging an officer, he said, they face state laws that provide almost total immunity for the officer.

Sheila and Narene had only one option left. They each filed a civil lawsuit.

Both Overland Park and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners filed motions to dismiss the cases based on the officers’ qualified immunity. Qualified immunity is a big part of the playbook. It shields members of law enforcement from accountability if the officer claims he feared for his life or the lives of others. It’s usually a slam-dunk defense. But the district judges denied the motions, meaning both cases could proceed.

In Ryan’s case, the district judge wrote: “Genuine issues of material facts exist regarding whether Mr. Stokes posed an immediate threat to officers or others.”

But the Missouri Court of Appeals vacated the lower court’s decision and sent the case back for reconsideration. This time, the same judge dismissed the case based on qualified immunity.

Under the heading, “UNCONTROVERTED MATERIAL FACTS,” he wrote: “Officer Thompson observed Stokes with a gun, and saw Stokes engaged in ‘(m)aximum resistance’ through his failure to follow verbal commands and continuing to run away.” Yet one page later, “no other witness testified to seeing Stokes with a gun, and the radio call did not mention a weapon, and Officer Straub believed Stokes was surrendering when he turned back toward the pursuing officers.”

Narene appealed. “I will never give up on my son,” she said. “They need to clear Ryan’s name, publicly admit that he did not have a gun or threaten any officers, and provide financial care to his now 7-year-old daughter who will never know her father.”

Almost eight years after her son’s death, Narene’s case lingers in the Federal Court of Appeals with no deadline in sight. That’s only to determine if she can have a trial.

In John’s case, Overland Park settled for $2.3 million with no admission of guilt. By that point, Sheila and Steve were exhausted and had no guarantee a jury in Kansas would unanimously find in their favor. But the attacks and hate mail kept coming.

“You blame everyone and never yourself,” one letter said. “When your son died, you became the talk of the town. You won the lottery. Get some help somewhere. You need it.”

Three years after John’s death, they still don’t know why their son had to die.

Award, severance package for officers

“No way,” Narene said when asked about Sheila’s settlement. “I’m not jealous. Sheila and I feel the same pain. One times one equals one. John and Ryan are one. They were both killed in cold blood. Money can’t bring them back.”

If money’s not important, why file a civil suit?

“It’s all we had left,” Narene said. “Clayton Jenison and William Thompson not only got away with murder, they got rewarded for killing our boys.”

In 2014, Thompson received an official commendation for killing Ryan. Police Chief Darryl Forte said Thompson saved the lives of all six police officers and innumerable bystanders. Four years later, the Board of Commissioners rescinded the award for “inappropriate language.”

After he killed John, Jenison received a severance package of $70,000. Now Overland Park is embroiled in a federal civil rights investigation and a KSHB lawsuit for release of the full investigative report on John Albers’ death. Based on Kansas Open Records Act laws, the lawsuit states, those records are public.

On April 1, 2021, Overland Park released a third video that shows Jenison standing to the right of the garage. He unholsters his gun before the door is even halfway open. In its court response to the KSHB lawsuit, the city admitted Jenison did not identify himself as a police officer nor tell John to stop the vehicle before opening fire. Overland Park also conceded all 13 shots went through the passenger side of the vehicle. Chief Donchez and District Attorney Howe had previously stated Jenison stood directly in the path of the minivan and followed police policy.

‘We can’t live another day in grief’

So were these two cases isolated or part of a larger system?

In 2020,” Short said, “42 officer-involved shootings in Kansas City led to deaths. Eleven of those cases made it to summary judgment. Only one made it to trial.”

Mapping Police Violence, the most comprehensive national database, reported 1,127 deaths in 2020 from officer-involved shootings. Most came from police responding to nonviolent offenses or cases where no crime was reported. In only 16 of these killings, the officer faced criminal charges.

“We can’t live another day in grief,” Reverend Howard said. “Another day where these stories don’t matter, where we, as a country, abdicate our moral responsibilities.”

“What would you do,” Sheila asked, “if it were your son?”