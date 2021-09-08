Entertainment
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211254 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The Aristocrat by Penelope Ward - 9781951045562 - (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)
3. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell - No ISBN Available - (Charity Ferrell)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
5. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)
6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)
7. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny - 9781250145284 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
8. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid - 9780525541929 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang - 9780451490858 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
