Detroit plays Pittsburgh after Boyd’s strong showing

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (1-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (1-0, 3.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -133, Pirates +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Matthew Boyd. Boyd went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Oakland.

The Tigers are 3-3 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .277, last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the club with a mark of .391.

The Pirates are 3-6 on the road. Pittsburgh has a collective .235 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .317.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs and has eight RBIs.

Colin Moran leads the Pirates with eight extra base hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).