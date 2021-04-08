San Jose plays division foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (15-17-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-17-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays San Jose for a West Division matchup.

The Sharks are 17-17-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Kings are 15-17-6 against opponents in the West Division. Los Angeles has scored 28 power-play goals, converting on 22% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 3, San Jose won 3-2. Evander Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mikey Anderson leads the Kings with a plus-four in 36 games this season. Drew Doughty has 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).