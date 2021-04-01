Miami plays Golden State on home slide

Golden State Warriors (23-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (24-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami aims to break its four-game home slide with a victory over Golden State.

The Heat are 12-12 on their home court. Miami is 13-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are 9-15 on the road. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37% from deep. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Heat 120-112 in their last matchup on Feb. 17. Kent Bazemore led Golden State with 26 points, and Bam Adebayo paced Miami scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat scoring 21.4 points per game, and is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Adebayo is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Curry has shot 47.5% and is averaging 29.1 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 103.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 45.0% shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, eight steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Victor Oladipo: out (illnes), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle), Udonis Haslem: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Eric Paschall: day to day (wrist), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).