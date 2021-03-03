Kansas City event guide: Celebrating Winston Churchill, concerts and zip line season

Seventy-five years after Winston Churchill delivered the historic “Iron Curtain” speech before President Harry Truman and an international audience at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, the Truman Institute will mark the occasion with a special virtual event.

The speakers are best-selling author Candice Millard (who lives in Leawood), Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle (who lives in Kansas City), and director of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (and former director of the Kansas City Public Library) R. Crosby Kemper. They will go beyond the historic transcript to deliver rich portraits of Churchill, Truman and their friendship that changed the world, 6 p.m. March 10. trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill spoke at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, on March 5, 1946. File photo

Here are six more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ “Misguided” at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art will be the third episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. March 4 (free). kcballet.org.

The Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” will move to the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Kansas City Ballet

▪ Eat, Drink, Play!,” a virtual chamber music series from the JCCC Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) and the Opus 76 Quartet combining performances with cameos from area chefs, will continue with a family program, 7 p.m. March 4 to 7 p.m. March 18 ($15). jccc.universitytickets.com.

▪ Ensemble Iberica’s “Passport Series” will highlight the sights, sounds and tastes of Spain; with the ensemble’s artistic director Beau Bledsoe, guest artist Antonio Andrade, sommelier Aaron Fry and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen. 7 p.m. March 6 ($95). ensembleiberica.org.

▪ The Park International Center for Music will have a busy weekend, offering two free virtual events: “Witness: A Retrospective Featuring the Art of Jason Pollen With the Music of Park International Center for Music” from the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 7:30 p.m. March 5, and “Behzod Abduraimov @ 1900” featuring Abduraimov with fellow pianist Kenny Broberg from the 1900 Building, 7:30 p.m. March 6. icm.park.edu.

The Mid-Continent Public Library’s Crown Crafted Concert Series will feature Rapper Kadesh Flow. JUAN C. JUSINO File photo

▪ Rapper Kadesh Flow will perform as part of the Mid-Continent Public Library’s Crown Crafted Concert Series, 5 p.m. March 6 (free). mymcpl.org.

▪ History professors Claire Bond Potter and Renee C. Romano will conduct a program called “Historians on ‘Hamilton’: How a Blockbuster Musical Is Restaging America’s Past,” 7 p.m. March 9 (free). doleinstitute.org.

Here are four in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Some 315 experts and vendors are expected for the Johnson County Home & Garden Show at the Overland Park Convention Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 5-6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 7 ($11-$13; 12 and under free). johnsoncountyhomeshow.com.

▪ The Fighting Alliance Championship will return for another evening of mixed martial arts at Cable Dahmer Arena, 7 p.m. March 5 ($20-$30 for two). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Josey Lee’s “This is my body —” at the Four Chapter Gallery at Christ Community Church will be open as part of First Friday in the Crossroads, 5:30-9 p.m. March 5. kccrossroads.org.

The Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park in Swope Park returns for its 2021 season. Joe Ledford File photo

▪ The Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park in Swope Park will open for the season, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6 ($19.95-$59.95). goape.com.