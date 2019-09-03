KC events Sept. 5-11: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Cirque Dreams,’ ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Werq the World Tour will land at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.

Brian Regan

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Uptown

Brian Regan is the rare comic today who puts on a show that adults can feel comfortable taking their children to. He works clean — no adult language or themes — but that doesn’t mean he’s not funny. In fact, few comedians are more admired by other comedians than Regan, who has been working clubs and making TV appearances for decades. He recently has made a splash on TV by going against type as Mugsy on AT&T Audience Network’s “Loudermilk.” 816-753-8665. Tickets are $45-$277 through uptowntheater.com.

“Golden Prospects: California Gold Rush Daguerreotypes”

Runs Friday, Sept. 6, through Jan. 26 at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

As the first publicly available photographic process, daguerreotypes became popular in the mid-19th century — just in time for the gold rush days in California. When gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill in 1848, thousands rushed west in search of riches, and daguerreotypists joined them to record an important period in American history. This exhibition will include urban panoramas, street views, portraits of miners and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday and Wednesday. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Spencer Theatre

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will open its 2019-20 season with Tennessee Williams’ powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that premiered in 1955 and was turned into a hit 1958 movie starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman. A Southern family gathers to celebrate the 65th birthday of its patriarch, Big Daddy, but family secrets and revelations threaten to tear the clan apart. Runs through Sept. 29. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $35-$77 through kcrep.org.

“Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy”

8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8, at Starlight

“Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy” comes to Starlight Theatre this weekend. TECH. SGT. MARIE BROWN U.S. Air Force

Juggling bees, balancing giraffes, larger-than-life flowers, magical trees and a variety of special effects will take over the Starlight stage in “Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy,” which played on Broadway in 2008. Created by Broadway director and theatrical circus impresario Neil Goldberg, “Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy” presents aerialists, contortionists, singers and other performers in a musical adventure inspired by nature’s creations. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$120 through kcstarlight.com.

Teo Gonzalez

8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Known as “the ponytail comedian,” Teo Gonzalez is an icon of Mexican comedy, having performed on stage and on television for more than 30 years. Originally a goalkeeper for Club Leon in Mexico’s top professional soccer league, he went from making his teammates laugh to touring almost non-stop with his standup act. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$85 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Dance in the Park

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Roanoke Park

Dance companies from throughout the area will take turns entertaining the crowd with their diverse and unique styles at this annual outdoor dance concert. It begins with a free class during which audience members can join professional dancers onstage. Dance in the Park is produced by City in Motion Dance Theater and area neighborhoods. cityinmotion.org. Free.

“King Solomon Lives”

4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

The full title of the production is “King Solomon Lives: A Nubian Love Story,” and it’s a musical about the romance between the wealthy King Solomon and the beautiful Queen of Sheba. The play opens with a boy, whose parents have divorced, listening to the King Solomon story from his grandfather. The musical provides plenty of dancing, colorful costumes and family values. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$67.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Salman Rushdie

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

Few contemporary authors can match the international impact of best-selling Sir Salman Rushdie (he was knighted in 2007). The British writer was in hiding for 10 years after the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for his death in 1989 because he considered the novel “The Satanic Verses” offensive to Islam, but Rushdie kept writing books. The son of a Muslim businessman in India will appear for his 14th novel, “Quichotte.” 913-384-3126. rainydaybooks.com. $28 for one or two people; includes one book.

Westport Lost Arts Fair

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1855 Harris-Kearney House

Blacksmithing, hand loom weaving, spinning wool, ropemaking from hemp and woodworking will be among the demonstrations at the Westport Lost Arts Fair, which also will feature musicians and dancers. Opening in conjunction with the fair will be “The Native American in Art” by Karen White of Kansas City, Kansas; the exhibition will run through Oct. 26. westporthistorical.com. Free admission to grounds; $5 admission for house tour and additional exhibits, crafters and Native American art exhibit.

Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

The big band that launched Frank Sinatra’s career is touring the world with a “Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” although it’s safe to say none of the original band members will be on hand. Now led by Iowa native Terry Myers, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra will present some 20 musicians and singers performing swing-era hits such as “Stardust,” “Night and Day,” “Oh! Look at Me Now” and “I’ll Never Smile Again.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $54-$74 through kauffmancenter.org.

“‘Master Harold’… and the Boys”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at City Stage Theater

Kansas City Actors Theatre co-founder and local acting icon Walter Coppage will star in KCAT’s “‘Master Harold’… and the Boys.” Playwright Athol Fugard’s semi-autobiographical account of growing up in South Africa during apartheid focuses on the relationship between a teenage boy and two African natives who work in his parents’ tea shop. Runs through Sept. 29. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $22-$47 ($22-$37 for Sept. 11-13 previews) through kcactors.org.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

The Werq the World Tour that started in 2017 and has traveled all over Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America and North America (including a stop in Kansas City last September) will kick off another North American leg with this performance at the Midland. It will be a new production, with mission leader Michelle Visage on a journey to save the universe with the help of intergalactic queens including stars of Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as favorites from previous seasons. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $52-$162 through arvestbanktheatre.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Ballet Nepantla, “Valentina,” Sept. 7, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Kansas City Chamber Choir, “Seen,” Sept. 7, Kansas City United Church of Christ. kcchamberchoir.com

Bach Aria Soloists, 20th Birthday Celebration, Sept. 8, Boulevard Brewing Company. bachariasoloists.com

Theater

“Hair,” Padgett Productions, Sept. 7-22, The Black Box. immersivekc.com

Comedy

Comedy Bang! Bang! starring Scott Aukerman, Sept. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Earthquake, Sept. 6-7, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Mark Gregory, Sept. 8, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Dancefestopia, Sept. 5-8. La Cygne. dancefestopia.com

Miller Lite Mystery Concert, Sept. 5, KC Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Al Di Meola, Sept. 6, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Billy Currington, Sept. 6, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Clay Walker with Lonestar, Mark Wills and Kerosine 6, Sept. 6, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace and Dorothy, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Crossroads Musicfest, Sept. 7, Crossroads District. cmfkc.com

Making Movies Carnaval, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Music On Main, Sept. 7, Downtown Grandview. grandview.org/work/grandview-area-chamber-of-commerce/music-on-main

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne with Neck Deep, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Boz Scaggs, Sept. 10, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Marilyn Maye, Sept. 11-15, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Wallows, Sept. 11, Madrid. therecordbar.com

Whitney, Sept. 11, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Visual arts

Art Westport, Sept. 6-8, Westport District. westportkcmo.com/artwestport

Art in the Park-West Plaza, Sept. 7, Westwood Park. facebook.com/events/374217933283707

Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival, Sept. 7-8, Crown Center. kcchalkandwalk.org

SpraySeeMO Mural Festival, Sept. 8-15, Crossroads Arts District. sprayseemo.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Fall Fling, Sept. 5, Longview Mansion. longviewmansion.com

Johnson County Old Settlers, Sept. 5-7, Downtown Olathe. johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com

Greek Festival, Sept. 6-8, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. greekfoodfest.org

Annual Home and Decor Expo, Sept. 7-8, Adam’s Mark Hotel. hometownnewskc.com

Grinter Applefest, Sept. 7, Grinter Place. kshs.org

Kansas City Cigar Festival, Sept 7, Diebel’s. kccigarfestival.com

Kansas City Kansas Latino Arts Festival, Sept. 7, Bethany Park. visitkansascityks.com or latinoartsfoundationkc.com

Midwest Tea Festival, Sept. 7-8, Ararat Shrine Temple. midwestteafest.com

Moonshine on the Farm, Sept. 7, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

Spinach Festival, Sept. 7, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com

Uncorked: KC Wine Festival, Sept. 7, Union Station. uncorkedwinefestivals.com/kansas-city-wine-festival

Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Sept. 8, Town Pavilion. eventbrite.com/event/62116270437

Remembrance Walk, Sept. 8, Loose Park. sass-mokan.com

Book talks/lectures

Sarah Smarsh for “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth,” Sept. 5, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Food

The 47 Foodie Fest. Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 47th and Mission. facebook.com/events/566937680377879

Midwest Tea Festival. 11 a.m. Sept. 7-8. $11-$13; workshops $10-$35. Ararat Temple Restaurant, 5100 Ararat Drive. midwestteafest.com

Picnique Belgique Festival. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7. $45-$50. Grain to Glass, 1611 Swift, North Kansas City. graintoglass.biz, 816-472-0516

Farm Table Dinner with chef Martin Heuser of Affäre. 5 p.m. Sept. 8. $195. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Caymus Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4. $90. Hereford House, 5501 Town Center, Leawood. herefordhouse.com, 913-327-0800

Rum, Gin and Vodka Experience. 3:30-6 p.m. Sept. 7. $15-$45. Hush Broadway Speakeasy, 1000 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/64349138004

Talking Food at 1900: Blackberry Farm and Seed Preservation. Discussion, 4 p.m. Sept. 7, free; dinner, 5 p.m. Sept. 8. $150. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900

Heirloom: A Rustic Garden Festival and VIP Farm-to-Table Dinner. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $50-$250. Truman Medical Center Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road. eventbrite.com/event/62015885182

Uncorked: KC Wine Festival. 1-9 p.m. Sept. 7. $50-$60. Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. uncorkedwinefestivals.com/kansas-city-wine-festival