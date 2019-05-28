Marlins play Giants, look to build on Urena’s strong showing

San Francisco Giants (21-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (17-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (2-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (1-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Marlins are 9-17 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .325, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with a .424 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Giants are 11-13 in road games. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.62, Madison Bumgarner paces the staff with a mark of 3.97. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 14 extra base hits and is batting .183. Brian Anderson is 8-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .452. Joe Panik is 10-for-39 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain).