Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee diagnosed with leukemia

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Japan's Rikako Ikee holds up her gold medal after winning the women's 50m freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ikee, the favorite for the 100-meter butterfly for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been diagnosed with leukemia. Ikee said on her verified Twitter account Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, her illness surfaced when she got tests after returning from Australia not feeling well. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo