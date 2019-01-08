KC events Jan. 10-16: KC boat show, Monster Jam, ‘Live from Here,’ ‘Sound of Music’

Ailey Trio
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Gem Theater
Kansas Citians will get a chance to witness dancing at the highest level when three members of the acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater of New York give a 60-minute free performance. Jacquelin Harris of Charlotte, N.C., Kanji Segawa of Kanagawa, Japan, and Michael Jackson Jr. of New Orleans will perform as part of Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey’s arts education programming. kcfaa.org. Free.
Kansas City Boat and Sportshow
2-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10; noon-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13; at Bartle Hall
Hundreds of exhibitors from around the country and Canada will put their watercraft and related goods and services on display at the Kansas City Boat and Sportshow. While you’re shopping for a new boat, you can check out the casting demonstrations, fishing seminars and DockDogs competing in jumping and retrieving events. There also will be free fishing for kids. Tickets are $12 through kansascitysportshow.com; 12 and under free when accompanied by paid adult admission.
“Widdershins”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Roger T. Sermon Community Center
Written by Don Nigro, an American playwright with more than 400 plays to his credit, “Widdershins” premiered at the first International Mystery Writers Festival in Owensboro, Ky., in 2007. City Theatre of Independence will produce the play featuring Inspector Ruffing and set in a house near the Welsh border, where an entire family has vanished with supper on the table and no apparent violence. Runs through Jan. 20. 816-325-7367. Tickets are $13-$15 through citytheatreofindependence.org; $30 for dinner show Saturday, Jan. 12.
Kansas City Symphony, “Russian Romantics: Tchaikovsky and Glazunov”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Helzberg Hall
St. Petersburg native Andrey Boreyko will make his Kansas City Symphony conducting debut with a program featuring three Russian composing giants — Stravinsky (Chant funèbre), Glazunov (Violin Concerto) and Tchaikovsky (Third Suite). Russian-born Maria Ioudenitch, who studied for nine years at the International Center for Music at Park University and won the Young Artists Competition hosted by the symphony in 2012, will be guest violinist. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.
Monster Jam
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12; 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13; at Sprint Center
Trucks standing 10 1/2 feet tall, weighing 12,000 pounds, generating 1,500 horsepower and riding on tires 66 inches in diameter are the stars of the Monster Jam show, where there will be six competitions with racing and freestyle elements. One favorite is the Two-Wheel Skills Challenge in which drivers try to perform the best stunt that brings at least two wheels into the air. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $18-$68 through sprintcenter.com.
“Napoleon and Josephine Go to the Opera … and Hear His Mistress Sing”
6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Atkins Auditorium
The creative worlds of opera and visual arts will intersect when Lyric Opera of Kansas City resident artists perform vocal excerpts amid portraits of the major players in the operatic and Napoleonic worlds of 1800s France. The focus will be on opera singer Giuseppina Grassini, lover of both Napoleon and his nemesis, the Duke of Wellington. The presentation will be in connection with the exhibition “Napoleon: Power and Splendor,” which will run through March 10. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free; tickets required.
Chiefs vs. Indianapolis
3:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at Arrowhead
We didn’t know the Chiefs would play the Colts until after last weekend’s wild-card playoff games, but does the opponent really matter? The Chiefs’ biggest obstacle is their depressing playoff history, especially at home. The Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game in 25 years and have a grand total of one road playoff victory in that span. Plus, they are 0-4 against the Colts. Of course, they’ve never had a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $130-$350 through chiefs.com.
“Live from Here”
4:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
If you’ve ever wanted to be part of a live radio show, this will be your chance. “Live from Here,” starring mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile, will broadcast its weekly show from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Blending musical performances, comedy and audience interaction, the show formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion” is heard by 2.6 million each week on nearly 600 public radio stations. Ry Cooder with The Hamiltones are scheduled to appear. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $55.50-$95.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
“Sister Strikes Again!”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Cohen Community Stage House
With the number of nuns declining drastically around the world, at least we still have Sister to turn to in our time of need. With her mantra of “Sometimes we feel guilty because we are guilty,” Sister never hesitates to tell audience members where they — and the rest of the world — have gone wrong. The folks of “Late Nite Catechism” will present “Sister Strikes Again!” Runs through Jan. 27. Starlight Theatre. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $27-$67 through kcstarlight.com.
“The Sound of Music”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Muriel Kauffman Theater
It will be hard not to sing along when the Kansas City Broadway Series brings a new national touring production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical to the Kauffman Center. The irresistible story of Maria and the von Trapp Family won five Tony Awards in 1960 and five Academy Awards in 1966, becoming the most successful movie musical ever. Also, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $49.50-$104.50 through broadwayinkc.com.
Cirque du Soleil, “Crystal, A Breakthrough Ice Experience”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Sprint Center
Perhaps you’ve seen Cirque du Soleil perform, and you’ve likely watched an ice show or two. But “Crystal” is the first show that combines the two. The unique production will showcase synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside acrobatics, swinging trapeze, aerial straps and other circus acts as the show’s heroine, Crystal, takes the audience on a journey through a surreal world. Also, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 1:30 and 5 p.m. Jan. 20. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $48-$138 through sprintcenter.com.
Let’s Duet: An Evening with Laura Osnes and Corey Cott
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 16-17, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
Two Broadway standouts will debut a new musical show when “Bandstand” co-stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott perform songs from their careers as well as other tunes. Osnes was nominated for Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical in “Cinderella” (2013) and “Bonnie & Clyde” (2012). Cott, who brought a solo show to the MTH Theater in September, appeared in “Newsies” and “Gigi” on Broadway. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $45-$100 through mthkc.com.
Also this week
Comedy
Mike Merryfield and Ryan Neimiller, Jan. 11-12, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Rickey Smiley, Jan. 11-12, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
New Year, New Cheer Comedy Show, Jan. 12, Buffalo Room. eventbrite.com/event/54071705928
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Frank Werth, Jan. 12, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Ensiferum with Septicflesh, Arsis and Stonehaven, Jan. 14, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Cincinnati, Jan. 11-12. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Food
Flights & Bites with Boulevard beer. 6 p.m. Jan. 9. $25. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/53886641395
Turkic Food Festival with Sufi/Turkish Music. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 12. Dialogue Institute of the Southwest, 4215 Shawnee, Kansas City, Kan. dialoguekc.org, 913-894-6700
Kansas City Restaurant Week. Jan. 11-20. Lunch, $15; dinner, $33. Multiple venues. kcrestaurantweek.com
Onesie Bar Crawl. 4 p.m. Jan. 12. $5-$25. Downtown Kansas City. crawlwith.us
