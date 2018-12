Michelle Obama’s boots? Those were $4,000 sequin thigh-highs by Balenciaga

By

December 20, 2018 12:31 PM

Michelle Obama discussed her first lady fashion choices in a sold-out sit-down with “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker. When she walked on stage in $4,000 thigh-high boots, the sound of fashionista heads exploding rang out across the land.