KC YouTubers talk about their viral ‘In My Feelings’ gender reveal video

Shack Breakfast & Lunch is ready for its grand opening Aug. 10 at 135th Street and U.S. 69 in Overland Park. The restaurant features menu items with quirky names, such as Starchy & Cluck and I Call Top Bunk.
Jim Chappell, owner of Chappell's Restaurant and Sports Museum at 323 Armour Road in North Kansas City, gives a tour of his establishment, which houses Chappell's massive collection of sports memorabilia.
Mr. Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, or Mr. Glass, emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men
The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, just hit the market this week, and the real estate agent handling the sale is ready for an “avalanche” of interest.