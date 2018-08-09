KC YouTubers talk about their viral ‘In My Feelings’ gender reveal video

Local couple gathers family and friends for their gender reveal documented with a video. The "In My Feelings" Challenge video went viral on Facebook and has over 94,000 views on YouTube.
By
Glass (Official Trailer)

Movie News & Reviews

Glass (Official Trailer)

Mr. Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, or Mr. Glass, emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men

The ‘Brady Bunch’ house is for sale

Entertainment

The ‘Brady Bunch’ house is for sale

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, just hit the market this week, and the real estate agent handling the sale is ready for an “avalanche” of interest.

Connect

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service