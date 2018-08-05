Here’s what happens at Kansas City’s Choir Bar

More than 50 people participated in the July rendition of Choir Bar, a pop-up music event where participants learn a song together while also meeting other singers.
Glass (Official Trailer)

Mr. Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, or Mr. Glass, emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men

The ‘Brady Bunch’ house is for sale

The ‘Brady Bunch’ house is for sale

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, just hit the market this week, and the real estate agent handling the sale is ready for an “avalanche” of interest.

Robin Hood (Official Trailer)

A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.