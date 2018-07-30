Tokyo 2020 names director for opening and closing ceremonies

In this April 18, 2017, photo, actor Mansai Nomura speaks during an interview in Tokyo. The renowned actor in traditional Japanese theater has been named creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The organizing committee announced Monday, July 30, 2018, that Nomura will oversee all four ceremonies as chief executive creative director. (Yuka Ando/Kyodo News via AP) Yuka Ando AP