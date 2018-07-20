Tokyo’s 1964 Olympics echo through the city’s 2020 games

In this May 19, 2018, photo, Japanese interpreter Mariko Nagai speaks during an interview with a backdrop of Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo which symbolized Japan’s revival just 19 years after World War II. The stadium hosted swimming in 1964 and will host handball in 2020. Nagai was a university student from northern Japan who landed a job as an interpreter at the dazzling swimming venue, where American Don Schollander would win four gold medals. Koji Ueda AP Photo