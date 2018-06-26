KC events June 28-July 4: Booms & Blooms, ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Dinosaurs Revealed,’ Royals

“For Liberty: The American Jewish Experience in WWI”
Runs Friday, June 29, through Nov. 11 at National WWI Museum and Memorial
The handwritten draft of the Balfour Declaration, a statement from the British government that paved the way for the establishment of the Jewish state, is among the items in “For Liberty: The American Jewish Experience in WWI.” The exhibition examines what life was like for Jewish Americans on the home front and for those who served among American forces. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. $10-$16.
Kountry Wayne
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, June 29, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Kansas City Improv
In less than four years, Wayne Colley has gone from small-town would-be rapper in Georgia to social media star and popular touring comic. Kountry Wayne’s big breakthrough was a video he posted about faking love for his girlfriend’s terrible cooking. That went viral, and he now claims an online following of 3.5 million. A father of seven, he went on a national Child Support tour last year and since has embarked on his Gift of Gab tour. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $30-$60 through improvkc.com.
“Broadway Baby!”
8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Missie B’s
Drag cabaret performer Daisy Buckët will headline this musical revue showcasing the talents of local actors and singers performing favorite Broadway show tunes. Also scheduled to appear in “Broadway Baby!” are Damron Russell Armstrong, Molliann McCulley, Shon Ruffin and Jeff Smith. Proceeds will benefit AIDS Walk Kansas City. Tickets are $10-$18 through brownpapertickets.com.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
8 p.m. Friday, June 29, through Sunday, July 1, at Starlight
The Broadway touring company that brought “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” to Yardley Hall for one night in April will return for three shows at Starlight. This version of the classic tale, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, was written for a television production starring Julie Andrews in 1957 and premiered on Broadway in 2013. It features the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and some surprising new twists. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$120 through kcstarlight.com.
Heartland Heat Triathlon
7 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at Springs Aquatic Center
With a 400-meter swim, 12-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run — and most likely intense heat — this annual sprint triathlon will be a challenge for athletes of all levels. The swim portion will take place at the 50-meter pool in the Springs Aquatic Center, with the cycling and running portions covering areas west of Tiffany Hills Park. Registration $90 ($110 for relay) through kcmo.gov/heartlandheattriathlon.
Booms & Blooms
9 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at Powell Gardens
The flora will be ablaze with color during the day and the sky will be filled with explosions during the night at Powell Gardens’ annual Independence Day festival. Guests can tour the gardens and enjoy hands-on activities before watching and listening as the Lee’s Summit Symphony accompanies a fireworks display after dark. An array of food trucks also will be on hand. 816-697-2600. powellgardens.org. Admission $5-$12.
Kantorei Summer Choral Institute Showcase
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Country Club Christian Church and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
The two concerts for the sixth annual Kantorei Summer Choral Institute will combine the talents of local professional ensemble Kantorei KC with 150 of the region’s finest young singers forming the KSCI Treble Chorus and the KSCI Choral Scholars. Guest directors will include Sophia Papoulis of Boston’s Foundation for Small Voices and Jo-Michael Scheibe of the University of Southern California. Tickets are $10-$35 through kantoreikc.org.
“Signature Spire”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Visitation
Founded in 2010 by Ben A. Spalding, who also is artistic director, the Spire Chamber Ensemble assembles top choral artists from around North America for concerts in Kansas City after each artist has learned the specific program independently. “Signature Spire” will feature a program of the group’s favorites from past years — spirituals, popular and classical — as well as a world premiere. Tickets are $25 through spirechamberensemble.org.
“Wings”
7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
The epic silent film about World War I will be presented with a live, improvised musical score performed by organist Peter Krasinski. This is a preconvention event for the National Convention of the American Guild of Organists (July 2-6), which will also include concerts at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Central United Methodist Church, Country Club Christian Church, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and elsewhere. kcago.com/organs. Free.
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Sioux Falls
7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 2-4, at T-Bones Stadium
Don’t think for a second that this level of baseball isn’t worth watching. Among the T-Bones’ standouts is infielder Zach Walters, who has more major league experience than some of the Royals. The Las Vegas native, the American Association’s Player of the Week for June 11-17, has had stints with the Washington Nationals, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.
Royals vs. Cleveland
7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 2-4, at Kauffman Stadium
At this stage, the only drama left in the Royals’ season is whether it will wind up as the worst in franchise history — and the team is on pace for it to be just that. Meanwhile, the Indians are on track to win their third consecutive American League Central championship. Promotions during this series will include free T-shirts on Tuesday and a fireworks spectacular on Wednesday. 800-676-9257. Tickets are $10-$115 through mlb.com/royals.
“Dinosaurs Revealed: Journey Across America”
Runs Tuesday, July 3, through Jan. 6 at Union Station
Just as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” brings dinosaurs into movie theaters across the nation, visitors can get up close and personal with the big guys at Union Station. With a journey through geologic dig sites across North America, the hands-on experience will feature 26 life-size animatronic dinosaurs along with two full-body skeletons and dozens of fossils. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $15-$17.95 through unionstation.org; special rates for groups and Union Station members.
Also this week
