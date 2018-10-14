Michigan bowling alley employee hit in head with bowling ball in attack

An employee at Apollo Lanes in Roseville, Mich. was punched, kicked and hit on the head with a stool and a bowling ball after asking an unruly group to leave.
An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.

