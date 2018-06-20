Heavy rains, flooding possible as rounds of thunderstorms sweep through KC area

Keep those umbrellas close by Wednesday afternoon Kansas City.
Heavy rains and localized flooding will be possible as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the metro area.
The threat of severe weather is low, but small hail, frequent lightning and strong winds are also possible in the strongest storms.
The storms are expected to arrive in the Kansas City after 2 p.m. The chance for storms will dwindle into the evening.
Rainfall totals should be less than in an inch, with higher amounts possible in the strongest storms.
Because of the storms, highs will be much cooler, with temps reaching the low 80s at Kansas City International Airport.
There's a chance for rain early Thursday morning and then again in the afternoon. Rainfall totals from those storms are expected to be less than .25 of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in some areas.
Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the mid 70s.
There's a slight chance for showers Friday morning. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s.
