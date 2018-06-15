KC area under heat advisory this weekend, a busy one for outdoor festivals

The Kansas City metro area is in for a sweltering weekend with temperatures and heat indexes pushing toward 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a heat advisory that will take effect at noon Friday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday, with heat indexes reaching as high as 104 degrees.
People are encouraged to avoid daytime activities outdoors, but should drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothes if they do have to be outside, the Weather Service said. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to extreme heat and should be frequently checked on, and pets should be brought indoors if possible.
The Weather Service also cautioned against yard work or watering the lawn during the hottest parts of the day.
More than 9,000 people are scheduled to compete in an early-morning 5K for the America Heart Association’s Kansas City Heart & Stroke Walk, and Hy-Vee donated an extra 2,000 water bottles to account for the heat, according to an organization press release.
It's a busy outdoor festival weekend as well, with Boulevardia in the Stockyards District on Friday and Saturday and Juneteenth Heritage Festival in the 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District on Saturday.
If it feels like it's been really hot, you're not imagining things. On June 13, the Weather Service posted on Twitter that "42 out of the last 43 days in Kansas City have had above normal temperatures!"
