Thunderstorms return Thursday in KC; here's what it means for the weekend

It's looking like you will have to dodge raindrops the rest of the week as thunderstorms threaten to make a return to the Kansas City area Thursday and continue on and off through the weekend.
Scattered storms are expected to move across portions of eastern Kansas and western Missouri Thursday morning. While the morning storms are not expected to be severe in the Kansas City area, a few storms could become strong to severe in far northwest Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
If the storms become severe, the primary threat will be gusty to strong winds and small hail, although hail up to 1 inch in diameter is possible.
The morning storms will gradually come to an end in the metro area as they move south and east through the area.
However, another round of storms, some of them stronger, is expected to develop Thursday afternoon. Additional strong to severe storms are possible again on Friday.
A few of these storms could become strong to severe on both Thursday and Friday with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and straight-line winds up to 60 mph possible, according to the Weather Service. Lightning also could accompany the stronger storms on both days.
The threat of tornadoes and flash floods is low.
Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will make the temperature feel like it is in the mid- to upper-90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.
There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight Saturday. But both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.
