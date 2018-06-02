More than 15,000 customers remain without power in KC area Saturday evening

More than 15,000 customers remained without power Saturday afternoon after severe thunderstorms and strong gusts downed trees and power lines in the early morning.
The Kansas City Power & Light Co. tweeted Saturday afternoon that restoration will "likely continue into tomorrow," but that it had restored about three-quarters of the total outages.
"Crews will be working through the night. We do expect outages into late Sunday in some areas," KCP&L tweeted.
At its peak, more than 80,000 outages across the metro area were without power. That figure includes households and businesses.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, about 8,000 Kansas City customers were without power, 2,200 in Lee's Summit and more than 1,000 each in Grandview and Raytown.
About 2,000 Kansas customers are without power.
KCP&L earlier tweeted that 150 electrical wires were downed in the storm and that restoration could last all of Saturday.
The National Weather Service reminded area residents to remember that an intersection without functioning traffic signals is considered a four-way stop.
Residents are reminded to avoid downed power line or trees limbs that may be entangled in overhead lines. Always assume the line is energized. If it is arcing or poses a threat to life and property, call 911. To report an outage, call KCP&L at 888-544-4852.
