Planning to run Hospital Hill? 'Extreme temperatures' force rescheduling of 5K race

Organizers of the Hospital Hill Run have rescheduled the 5K race, citing "extreme temperatures" expected Friday.
The race, originally planned for Friday evening, will now be held 7 a.m. Saturday.
"After much thought and consideration, our team decided it is in the best interest of all those involved to reschedule our 5K run,” said Beth Salinger, Hospital Hill Run’s race director. "Weather forecasts are calling for extreme temperatures in the mid to high 90s, which has our organization concerned for our runners, supporters, staff and volunteers."
About 2,000 participants are expected for the 5K, and about 7,000 overall when considering the 7.7 mile run and half-marathon races. All three races will begin Saturday morning at Crown Center.
“The forecasted temperatures Friday afternoon and evening will place even well-conditioned, well-acclimated runners at very high risk of heat related illness," said Margaret Gibson, Hospital Hill Run’s medical director. "The American College of Sports Medicine provides recommendations for participation in endurance events with high temperatures and humidity, which is information that has informed our decision."
The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 95 degrees Friday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday's high is 88 degrees with a chance of showers, thunderstorms and wind gusts, mainly before 2 p.m.
