Hail storm moves through the Plaza and Brookside, causing hundreds of power outages

A hail storm that moved through the Kansas City area dumped hail on the Plaza, in Brookside and other locations Tuesday afternoon, resulting in hundreds of power outages.
In Jackson County, more than 500 households or businesses lost power, according to Kansas City Power & Light's outage map. It was worse for those north of the river: Platte County has nearly 2,000 households or businesses without power as of 7:15 p.m.
Video that was taken near Brookside and 57th Street shows sparks flying from an electrical line as thunderstorms moved into the area.
The Plaza also saw heavy hail.
The National Weather Service's Kansas City office tweeted that "storm motions are chaotic and storms quickly develop and dissipate. Be alert if you're outside this muggy afternoon."
All of the Kansas City-metro area is under a hazardous weather outlook as of 7:15 p.m. Storms are expected to dissipate later this evening. Northwest Missouri is in a severe thunderstorm watch.
