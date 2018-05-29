A lightening strike south of Heritage Park in Olathe illuminates the water during a rain storm in July 2011.
Heavy rains, hail possible as strong to severe storms sweep into Kansas City area

By Robert A. Cronkleton

May 29, 2018 03:12 PM

Large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rains are possible Tuesday night in the Kansas City area as strong-to-severe storms move across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The main threat from these storms will be hail up to 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds between 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Localized heavy rains also are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The risk for tornadoes is minimal.

The storms are part of a system that is threatening central Kansas. The strength of the thunderstorms may weaken as they move east Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, storms are expected across the Kansas City area, but they are not expected to be severe.

Another round of storms is possible Thursday. There's potential for those storms to be strong to severe, with hail and damaging winds the main concern.

