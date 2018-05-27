After record-breaking heat, Kansas City to cool down — a little — on Memorial Day

If you think it's been hotter than usual the past few days in Kansas City, you're not wrong.
After wilting under record-setting heat on Saturday, Kansas City came close to matching a record high temperature on Sunday.
And while temperatures are expected to be slightly less hot on Memorial Day, they will likely remain unseasonably warm for this time of year.
Highs on Monday are expected to reach the low 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s.
The previous two days were even hotter.
The high on Sunday reached 93 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, falling just short of the previous record of 94 degrees, set in 2006, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The day started off warm, with Kansas City reaching it's normal high of 78 degrees shortly after 8 a.m.
"Gotta love it when at 8:11 a.m. and you hit your normal daily high for the date (78), don't you???" the Weather Service said in a tweet.
On Saturday, temperatures reached 93 degrees at KCI, breaking the old record of 92 degrees set in 1985, according to the Weather Service.
The holiday weekend has been even hotter in St. Joseph, which also saw record-setting temps. The high climbed to 99 degrees Sunday, breaking the old record of 93 degrees set in 2006. The record fell by 11:24 a.m. and temps continued to climb throughout the afternoon.
On Saturday, St. Joseph set a record high of 102 degrees, breaking the old record of 94 degrees set in 1967.
The hot weekend marked an extreme temperature shift in Kansas City: 50 days earlier, the overnight low was 16 degrees, according to the Weather Service.
The Weather Service issued a heat advisory Sunday urging people to use caution, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and stay cool when working or playing outdoors.
The conditions made it possible for children and the elderly, or anyone spending prolonged periods of time outdoors, to be overcome by heat illnesses.
