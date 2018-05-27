Dangerous heat settles in Kansas City area — will it really feel like low 100s?

Prepare yourself, Kansas City. It's going to be another hot day Sunday.
A day after temperatures climbed to record-breaking levels Saturday, Kansas City is under a heat advisory as hot and humid conditions could make it feel like it's in the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Kansas City could see record-breaking temperatures again Sunday as highs are likely to climb into the middle or upper 90s. The record high for this day is 94 degrees, set in 2006.
A record high of 93 degrees was set Saturday in Kansas City, breaking the old record of 92 for that day set in 1985, according to the Weather Service.
It was even hotter Saturday in St. Joseph, which set a record high of 102 degrees for that day. That broke the old record of 94 degrees set in 1967.
The Weather Service said via Twitter that Kansas City had already reached its normal high for the date of 78 shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.
In a previous tweet, the Weather Service advised that another hot day was on tap across the region.
"Stay cool out there!" the Weather Service said.
People should drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and stay cool when working or playing outdoors.
The conditions make it possible for children and the elderly, as well as anyone spending prolonged periods of time outdoors, to be overcome by heat illnesses.
It will be slightly cooler on Memorial Day, with highs expected in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid-90s.
