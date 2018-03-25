Stormy weather returns to KC area Sunday night, with rain to stick around for days

Stormy weather is expected to move into the Kansas City area Sunday evening, bringing several rounds of rain that will likely linger through the first part of the week.
While the Kansas City area is not expected to see damaging storms, isolated strong to severe storms are possible in eastern Kansas. Those storms could produce hail about 1 inch in diameter, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
The best chance of rain in the Kansas City area will be during Monday morning's rush hour. Off-and-on showers are expected to stick around the area through Tuesday.
The Kansas City area could see up to .75 inches of rain through Tuesday. Up to 2 inches is possible in some areas, primarily south of the city.
Central and eastern Missouri could see heavier amounts of rain and some flooding from the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s on Sunday and climb to the low 60s on Monday. Highs will dip to the low 50s on Tuesday and then return to the low 60s on Wednesday.
