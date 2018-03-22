Rain likely on the way, with chance of thunderstorms, this weekend in Kansas City

Rain is likely Friday in Kansas City, and there's a chance for thunderstorms as well, according to the National Weather Service.
There's a 70 percent chance of precipitation Friday night and thunderstorms possible after 1 a.m.
On Sunday night, there's a 60 percent chance of showers.
Monday may bring more rain and thunderstorms, and showers are likely on Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
According to The Weather Channel, there's a 90 percent chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible both days.
Comments