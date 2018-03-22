File
Rain likely on the way, with chance of thunderstorms, this weekend in Kansas City

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

March 22, 2018 10:40 PM

Rain is likely Friday in Kansas City, and there's a chance for thunderstorms as well, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a 70 percent chance of precipitation Friday night and thunderstorms possible after 1 a.m.

On Sunday night, there's a 60 percent chance of showers.

Monday may bring more rain and thunderstorms, and showers are likely on Tuesday.

According to The Weather Channel, there's a 90 percent chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible both days.

